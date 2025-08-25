Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Legacy Treatment Services Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Treatment Services (“Legacy”), recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, drivers’ license numbers; financial account information including routing numbers, account numbers, payment card information, PIN codes; and medical information including diagnoses, clinical information, medical treatment and procedure information, health insurance information, prescription information, and other biometric data, and other personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”).

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Legacy related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Legacy, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

