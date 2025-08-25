Chomps Hosts “Protein Pit Stop” in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, the high-quality meat snack brand, hit the road with a pop-up designed to champion busy lives during the back-to-school season. The timely, family-friendly event rolled into Austin over the weekend, offering the community a fun and convenient way to gear up for the new school year and prep for the carpool run.

The Protein Pit Stop brought Chomps’ mission to life, inspiring, educating and fueling the community with accessible, real food that doesn't compromise on taste. Set against the nostalgic backdrop of a retro-style gas station, Chomps invited consumers to step into its world with an immersive pop-up designed to help them refuel and reset. The experience offered internal car tidying and organization, a Snack Zone stocked with Chomps meat sticks, and more fun branded activations to make the chaos feel a little more manageable. By the end of the weekend, the Protein Pit Stop welcomed over 1,000 Chompians from the Austin community and serviced more than 120 cars.

“Back-to-school can be a stressful time,” said Rashid Ali, CEO of Chomps. “Whether it’s stocking up on high-quality snacks or getting your car ready for the kids, we want to make this season a little easier. The Protein Pit Stop is our way of supporting families with real protein and zero compromises.”

Rooted in the insight that people need real, nutritious solutions during life’s busiest moments, this pop-up reflects how Chomps is meeting rising consumer demand in the booming $24 billion protein snack market. Known for real ingredients and bold flavors, Chomps has seen a 201% year-over-year sales increase and now produces an average of 2 million individually wrapped sticks daily*. The pop-up brings the brand directly to consumers, empowering a better-for-you lifestyle, making it easier and more convenient than ever to fuel up with real food, anytime, anywhere.

You can find more imagery from the event HERE.

About Chomps

Chomps is America’s fastest-growing snack brand**, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each of Chomps’ meat sticks delivers 10-12 grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com.

Media Contact: chomps@launchsquad.com

*SPINS L52 W/E 7/13/25

**Source: Numerator, Total Grocery, Shopper Metrics L12M W/E 6/30/2025

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/587ac718-54e8-4c46-9d27-b19f3b7c112c