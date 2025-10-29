Chomps to Open Dedicated Landmark Snacks Facility to Accelerate Exponential Growth

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, the fastest-growing meat snack brand in the U.S.*, today announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the establishment of a new facility in Beatrice, Nebraska. The new facility, developed in collaboration with Landmark Snacks, a trusted co-manufacturing partner, is projected to boost annual production capacity by 15%.

This state-of-the-art, 160,000-square-foot site is slated to open in Q2 2027 and marks Chomps’ second dedicated manufacturing facility. The strategic expansion is a direct result of the brand’s continued growth and is essential for Chomps to scale production and better serve its growing customer base across e-commerce, wholesale, and retail channels nationwide.

"The explosive growth we’ve experienced makes increasing our capacity not just a goal, but an essential step to meet the continuous, high demand for Chomps," said Rashid Ali, Chomps co-founder and CEO. "This facility is a major strategic move that will allow us to scale with intention, supporting both sustained momentum and future innovation.”





The need for this additional capacity is clear: Chomps’ impressive 161% year-over-year sales growth has far outpaced the category's healthy 16.1% growth. This reflects a larger market trend—in the U.S., protein snacks generate about $24 billion in sales, expanding nearly three times faster than the overall $126 billion snack industry . As more consumers prioritize protein-forward, on-the-go snacks, the new facility and subsequent increased production capacity mean Chomps is well-positioned to meet demand.

The new manufacturing plant was strategically chosen to enhance distribution efficiency. It also benefits from the area's skilled labor force and its adjacency to another Landmark facility, allowing for shared best practices and leadership support.

"Since we started production with Chomps, our company has been focused on a mutual goal: delivering high-quality snacks to consumers,” said Chad Lottman, Owner of Landmark Snacks. “This new Greenfield project is a continuation of that successful partnership. We are excited to break ground on a facility that will be custom-built to Chomps’ rigorous specifications and to create significant new job opportunities in Beatrice."

Landmark Snacks, a family-owned business founded in 2015, will be partnering with First National Bank of Omaha and Heritage Bank to secure financing for the project. The facility is expected to create 150 new jobs for the community and will prioritize work with local contractors, further demonstrating both companies' commitment to American manufacturing and investing in small-town economies.

"We are incredibly excited about the additional capacity this facility will bring to support our future growth," added Jason Dols, Senior VP of Operations at Chomps. "The confidence we have in Landmark's strong execution in food safety, quality assurance, and responsiveness made them the clear partner to help us build a world-class facility from the ground up."

