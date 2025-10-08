Chomps Releases Limited-Edition “Snack-O-Lantern” to Power a Protein-Forward Halloween

CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween is creeping closer, and Chomps is reimagining seasonal snacking with the debut of the Snack-O-Lantern: a limited-edition 24-count carton featuring 12 Original Beef and 12 Sea Salt Beef sticks, all tucked inside a craft-ready box created to be decorated and transformed into a glowing Halloween display.

Inspired by real consumer insights and a growing demand for better-for-you seasonal snacks, the Snack-O-Lantern playfully delivers on what modern families are looking for. According to a recent survey by Nextin Research :

45% of parents are actively seeking protein snacks

of parents are actively seeking protein snacks 43% want reduced sugar options

want reduced sugar options 47% prioritize grab-and-go convenience

Chomps meat sticks deliver on all three attributes: a nutritious, protein snack with 0g total sugar that’s ideal for on-the-go. Each meat stick offers bold flavor, 10+ grams of grass-fed and finished beef, and zero sugar, making it a smart, satisfying alternative to traditional Halloween treats. Designed as both a snack and an activity, the interactive carton allows you to decorate the Jack-o’-Lanterns on each side of the carton – doubling as a fun Halloween craft. Once decorated, pop out the perforated Jack-o’-Lantern faces and insert a battery-powered candle to enjoy the Halloween-ready display piece. Note: Battery-powered candle not provided.

Whether you're fueling up before trick-or-treating, hosting a Halloween bash, or handing out treats to neighbors, the Snack-O-Lantern provides fun for the whole family.

“Halloween should be fun, not full of sugar crashes,” said Rashid Ali, CEO and co-founder of Chomps. “With the Snack-O-Lantern, we’re giving families a more balanced way to enjoy the holiday, with delicious protein snacks and a hint of Halloween magic.”

This launch builds on Chomps’ broader mission to support families with real food during life’s busiest moments. Just weeks earlier, the brand brought that mission to life with its Protein Pit Stop pop-up in Austin, Texas—a back-to-school activation designed to help families refuel and reset with high-quality snacks and zero compromises.

The same spirit carries into Halloween with the Snack-O-Lantern offering a festive, functional solution designed with families in mind. From the nutritious, protein snacks to the reusable, craft-ready carton – it’s not only fun and functional—but also aligned with the needs of modern families.

The Snack-O-Lantern is available now on Chomps.com and TikTok Shop while supplies last. To learn more, click HERE .

About Chomps

Chomps is America’s fastest-growing meat snack brand*, redefining better-for-you snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10+ grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated, and B Corporation-certified business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com .

