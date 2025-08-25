LiTime Showcases Its Most Popular New Products to Power Outdoor Adventures at Overland Expo MTN West 2025

Loveland, Colorado , Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global pioneer in new energy technology, showcased its latest lithium battery products featuring four core innovations at Overland Expo MTN West 2025. Looking ahead, LiTime will exhibit at Il Salone del Camper in Italy, the Equip Exposition in the U.S., and other international RV and fishing events, continuing to engage outdoor communities worldwide with flexible, safe, and intelligent energy solutions.

Latest LiTime Power Lineup on Display: Four Innovations Redefine Outdoor Energy Freedom

The Overland Expo MTN West 2025, held in Colorado — ranked among the “Top Five Outdoor Adventure Destinations in the U.S.” — saw LiTime’s booth drawing massive crowds for three straight days.

Staying true to its vision, “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime exhibited a comprehensive product lineup designed around four key technological pillars: ultra-slim design, extended endurance, extreme adaptability, and smart connectivity. Featured innovations included:

12V 320Ah Mini Battery — High-capacity power in a compact size for long-distance RV trips.

— High-capacity power in a compact size for long-distance RV trips. 12V 165Ah Battery — Built to fit the Group 31 size, ideal for high-capacity applications.

— Built to fit the size, ideal for high-capacity applications. 12V 100Ah XtraMini Battery & 12V 100Ah HBT Battery — Lightweight yet durable, built for extreme environments.

— Lightweight yet durable, built for extreme environments. Energy Management Components — Including inverters, solar controllers, and chargers for flexible expansion.





LiTime also introduced two immersive, one-stop energy solutions tailored for RVs:





Smart Connectivity Solution — Featuring 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery, seamlessly compatible with Victron systems for real-time monitoring and intelligent power management.





Ultra-Slim Solution — Featuring the 12V 100Ah Slim Battery, demonstrated on a Toy Hauler to highlight its space-saving design and versatile installation for RV and truck applications.





Despite an unexpected downpour during the show, LiTime batteries with IP65-rated waterproof protection and superior outdoor durability, delivered flawless performance in both live demonstrations and field tests, earning high praise from attendees.





“I was blown away by how thin the LiTime Slim battery is! It finally solves the installation issues I’ve been struggling with for years.”

— Sarah, off-road enthusiast from California

“The LiTime Smart ComFlex battery connects directly to my Victron setup — it’s totally plug-and-play and saved me a ton of money.”

— Mike, veteran camping enthusiast

Expo Successfully Concludes, Paving the Way for a New Global Journey

At the expo, LiTime brought together LiTime Pros and outdoor influencers to share real-world RV power insights, while engaging attendees with interactive activities such as the Battery Ring Toss Challenge and the LiTime Mega Draw. The highlight arrived on August 24 with a flash sale on LiTime’s flagship lithium batteries, where exclusive discounts attracted large crowds and drove strong engagement.

Camping enthusiast Jon won a LiTime 12V 165Ah lithium battery and immediately replaced his depleted 12V 100Ah lead-acid battery in his RV on-site. With greater capacity and a perfect Group31 fit, he achieved an instant energy upgrade.

As Overland Expo MTN West 2025 came to a successful close, LiTime attracted strong user engagement and received valuable feedback. Building on this momentum, LiTime will continue to connect with users worldwide through upcoming offline exhibitions, event sponsorships, and online campaigns:

Upcoming Offline Exhibitions

Il Salone del Camper: Parma, Emilia-Romagna, lTA(Sep 13-21, 2025)

Parma, Emilia-Romagna, lTA(Sep 13-21, 2025) Equip Exposition: Louisville, Kentucky, US（Oct 21-24, 2025）

Louisville, Kentucky, US（Oct 21-24, 2025） GCSAA: Orlando, Florida, US ( Aug 22-24,2026）

RV Event Sponsorship

Escape to the Cape 2025

Northwest Nomads Outdoor Camping Festival 2025

Moonlanding lV 2025

Xscapers Annual Bash 2026

Escapar Seis 2026

Fishing Tournament Sponsorship

MLF Phoenix BFL 2025（Whole Year Sponsorship）

Slay Nationa Fishing Tournament 2025（Whole Year Sponsorship）

Online campaigns

Electrify Your Boat Contest — Grand Prize: $1,500 Gift Card

— RV DIY & Energy System Challenge — Grand Prize: 12V 100Ah Smart ComFlex Battery

Join LiTime's online campaigns and follow us on Facebook for exclusive updates and surprise rewards.

LiTime Drives Outdoor Energy Innovation with a User-Centric Approach

According to RVIA, nearly 72 million Americans are expected to take RV trips in 2025, reflecting a surging demand for reliable outdoor energy solutions. To meet this demand, LiTime has leveraged industry expos and event sponsorships to showcase its cutting-edge lithium battery technologies and integrated one-stop energy solutions, further strengthening its brand presence and user trust.





Looking ahead, LiTime remains committed to innovation-driven product development,flexible, safe, intelligent, and affordable lithium energy solutions designed to empower users worldwide and enable a truly limitless outdoor energy experience.

About LiTime

LiTime is a premium brand specializing in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery technologies. With 16 years of expertise in the new energy storage industry, the company is committed to delivering safe, intelligent, and sustainable energy solutions to a global user base across RV, marine, solar, and off-grid applications. Guided by its brand philosophy, Life & Discovery, LiTime combines strong R&D capabilities, rigorous production standards, and top-tier service to meet evolving market needs. To date, LiTime’s advanced battery technology has earned over 380 product certifications worldwide. By reducing the global carbon footprint and transforming the future of energy systems, LiTime is trusted by both professionals and adventurers to power tomorrow’s clean energy journeys — Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations.

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit：www.litime.com

