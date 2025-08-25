XPO Drivers Earn Top Honors at 2025 National Truck Driving Championships

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four drivers from XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, took home awards at the 2025 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC). The competition, known as the “Super Bowl of Safety,” was held in Minneapolis from August 20 to 23.

The XPO drivers recognized at this year’s national championships were:

Jeff Langenhahn (Stevens Point, Wisconsin) : First place in the Tank Truck class. The 2014 NTDC Grand Champion, Jeff made his 12th appearance at nationals and has driven more than two million consecutive accident-free miles.

: First place in the Tank Truck class. The 2014 NTDC Grand Champion, Jeff made his 12th appearance at nationals and has driven more than two million consecutive accident-free miles. Ernie Budlowski (Bridgeport, Connecticut) : Second place in the Tank Truck class. Ernie returned to nationals for the 14th time and has also driven more than two million consecutive accident-free miles over his 30-year career with XPO.

: Second place in the Tank Truck class. Ernie returned to nationals for the 14th time and has also driven more than two million consecutive accident-free miles over his 30-year career with XPO. Jeremy Steger (Stevens Point, Wisconsin) : Second place in the 4-Axle class. Jeremy appeared at NTDC for the sixth time after being named Grand Champion of the 2025 Wisconsin State Truck Driving Championships.

: Second place in the 4-Axle class. Jeremy appeared at NTDC for the sixth time after being named Grand Champion of the 2025 Wisconsin State Truck Driving Championships. Leroy Williams (Baton Rouge, Louisiana): Recipient of the prestigious Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award, presented to the contestant who best exemplifies the attributes of a professional truck driver. Leroy made his 15th NTDC appearance this year and has driven for XPO for 35 years.

In addition, Sam Wilson (Grand Island, Nebraska) advanced to the finals in the Straight Truck class.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We’re proud of all the drivers who represented XPO at this year’s National Truck Driving Championships. Their achievements on the national stage reflect the exceptional skill, knowledge and dedication to safety that they bring to their work every day.”

In total, 37 XPO drivers from 24 states competed at the 2025 NTDC. To qualify for nationals, each placed first in a vehicle class at their state truck driving championships and maintained an accident-free driving record for at least one year leading up to the competition.

A complete overview of XPO’s team at this year’s national finals can be found at bit.ly/NTDC-2025.





About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 608 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.



