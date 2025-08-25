Legacy Electric Joins Platinum Power

POTTSVILLE, Ark. and HATTIESBURG, Miss., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Power Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), a provider of overhead and underground utility services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Legacy Electric, LLC (“Legacy Electric”). Based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Legacy Electric is an electrical contractor specializing in commercial and industrial infrastructure projects in southern Mississippi. The combination provides Platinum with expanded service capabilities, broader coverage area, and increased capacity throughout the Southeast. As part of the transaction, Legacy Electric’s founder and experienced industry executive, Bob Chain, Jr., will become Chief Executive Officer of Platinum, overseeing the combined enterprise.

”I am excited to be a part of Platinum Power,” said Bob Chain, Jr. “Given our combined experience and operating footprint, Platinum is well-positioned to service our customers’ growing need for comprehensive infrastructure services with a focus on quality and safety.”

Serving a broad region encompassing Arkansas and the five Gulf states, Platinum provides turn-key construction and maintenance solutions for aerial and underground power systems. With several decades of powerline expertise, Platinum’s team has reliably delivered high-quality, end-to-end solutions across the nation’s electrical grid.

Added Bob Chain, Jr., “I am looking forward to the continued growth of the combined companies. Both will benefit from increased access to capacity and capabilities, which will benefit our customers. Platinum and Legacy Electric’s combination brings together two organizations with a long history servicing utilities, co-operatives, engineering and procurement firms (“EPC”), and power end-users.”

About Platinum Power

Platinum Power is a provider of overhead and underground distribution and transmission infrastructure services to utilities, cooperatives, and engineering and procurement customers. Platinum Power is headquartered in Pottsville, Arkansas with additional locations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company is a portfolio investment of Austin, TX based, Cotton Creek Capital. For more information, please visit www.platinumpowerinc.com.

About Legacy Electric

Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Legacy Electric performs electrical work for commercial, industrial, and public works projects primarily in southern Mississippi. Legacy Electric employs a highly trained workforce capable of providing solutions to complex electrical problems. Services include generators, ball field and roadway lighting, and proficiency in all electrical phases of new construction and renovation projects.

Media Contact:

Tawny Goddard

P: 512-412-3300

tgoddard@cottoncreekcapital.com