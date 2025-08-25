Mountain America Credit Union Receives PRNews National Award for Innovative Fraud Awareness Initiative

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union received the PRNews Impact Communications Award in the Transparency/Trust Campaign/Initiative category for its effective fraud education campaign. The annual Impact Communications Awards recognize communicators who leverage their platforms to improve both their local communities and the global community, highlighting excellence in corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Fraud prevention defends not just finances, but the trust behind them,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union. “This award is a testament to the vigilance, teamwork, and dedication of our employees. Their quick action and willingness to educate both our members and the public make a real difference in people’s lives.”

The credit union’s multifaceted initiative demonstrated a proactive approach to fraud prevention and awareness. Internally, the Fraud Busters Microsoft Teams channel empowered employees to share potential threats and suspicious activity in real time, resulting in the prevention of $60,000 in fraudulent transactions on its very first day. Among the organization’s most visited resources is an internal phishing education site, providing team members with a library of monthly fraud articles, quick tips, and key contact resources.

In addition to the internal efforts, Mountain America posts articles about cybersecurity and fraud prevention on the website and has released two podcasts with Mountain America subject matter experts on seasonal scams, AI-driven fraud, and avoiding fraud as a small business.

The Impact Communications Awards celebrate campaigns, initiatives, and communicators whose work advances the fight for positive global change. Mountain America Credit Union’s fraud education campaign serves as a model for how organizations can combine internal engagement with public outreach to strengthen both community safety and trust.

For more information about Mountain America’s fraud prevention resources, visit macu.com.