Option Care Health To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit, being held in New York City, from Wednesday, September 10, 2025 to Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference, being held in Nashville, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, including a fireside chat at 1:15pm CT/2:15pm ET.

The webcast link for the Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com.

For Investor Inquiries: