SoundThinking to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 4, 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, announced today that the Company will present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

SoundThinking's management team will present on Thursday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, SoundThinking executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact SoundThinking’s investor relations team at ahira@soleburystrat.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRangerTM powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com