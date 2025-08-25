The Acoustic Shoppe Exceeds Guitars for Vets Fundraising Goal, Donates 43 Guitars to Veterans

Springfield, MO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acoustic Shoppe, a leading acoustic instrument retailer, proudly announces the successful completion of its Memorial Day campaign for Guitars for Vets (G4V), surpassing its initial goal and donating 43 guitars to veterans.





The campaign, which ran from Memorial Day through the end of June, raised significant funds and community awareness for the nonprofit's mission to use music as a tool for healing. The Acoustic Shoppe's efforts included online donations, in-store contributions, and a charity guitar auction, all contributing to the campaign's resounding success.

Initially aiming to donate 25 guitars, the final total of 43 was achieved through the generosity of customers, brand partners, and the community. This achievement underscores the collective commitment to supporting veterans through the healing power of music.

"We've seen firsthand how music can change lives, and Guitars for Vets embodies that mission," said Jeremy Chapman, President and CEO of The Acoustic Shoppe. "This campaign allowed our customers, partners, and broader community to help veterans heal through music, and we're overwhelmed by the support. We are committed to growing this partnership and continuing to support the G4V mission for years to come." For a deeper dive into the campaign's impact, including powerful personal stories from veterans and a breakdown of the fundraising strategy, please read the full story on our blog. The campaign also received praise from G4V's leadership. Eric Weinstein, Executive Director of Guitars for Vets, expressed his gratitude, highlighting the successful collaboration and the potential for future joint efforts.

Beyond financial success, the campaign effectively raised awareness about the G4V mission and provided multiple ways for people to get involved. The Acoustic Shoppe, along with its partners Breedlove Guitars and D'Addario, remains committed to supporting G4V and its work with veterans.

About The Acoustic Shoppe: The Acoustic Shoppe is a family-owned and operated music store specializing in high-quality acoustic instruments, offering a wide selection of guitars, mandolins, banjos, and ukuleles. With a mission to connect people with the instruments and communities they love, The Acoustic Shoppe provides personalized service and expertise to musicians of all skill levels.

About Guitars for Vets (G4V): Guitars for Vets (G4V) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing the healing power of music with veterans suffering from significant post-combat mental and emotional distress, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Through a structured program, G4V provides free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar, and a guitar accessory kit to veterans, helping them find solace and community through music.



About The Acoustic Shoppe LLC



The Acoustic Shoppe is a premier retailer of fine acoustic instruments, based in Springfield, Missouri. Specializing in world-class guitars, mandolins, banjos, and ukuleles, the shop serves a global community of musicians through its vibrant online store and celebrated YouTube channel. With a focus on expert guidance and a curated selection of quality instruments for every player, The Acoustic Shoppe is committed to helping musicians find their perfect sound. For more information, visit www.theacousticshoppe.com.

