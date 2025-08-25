Renown Transplant Institute Performs First Live Donor Kidney Transplant, Local Mother Gives Daughter the Ultimate Gift of Life

Reno, NEV, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health, a founding member of the Nevada Transplant Institute, proudly announces a historic milestone; the Renown Transplant Institute has successfully performed its first living donor kidney transplant, marking a new chapter in advanced patient care for northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe and the surrounding region.



The two sequential donor and recipient surgical procedures united a local mother, Melanie Davis and her daughter, Lanie Hope Smith. Melanie donated one of her kidneys to Lanie, who was living with end stage kidney disease. Both surgeries were performed on Monday, August 11 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV by the highly skilled Renown Transplant Institute surgeons.

World-Renowned Transplant Surgical Team

At a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 20, Ernesto P. Molmenti, MD, PHD, MBA, Executive Director of the Renown Transplant Institute and Nevada Transplant Institute and Chief of Transplantation at Renown Health, introduced the surgical and medical team who included David C. Mulligan, MD, FACS, FAST, FAASLD, Director of Liver Transplantation and Living Donor Liver Transplantation for the Nevada Transplant Institute and abdominal transplant surgeon at Renown Health; Christopher Evans, MD, FACS, Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery at Renown Health; and Narisorn Atsava-Svate, MD, transplant nephrologist at Renown Health. The transplant team joined with anesthesiologists, urologists, operating room nurses, pharmacists and specialized support staff- all working in seamless collaboration to ensure the best possible outcome for both donor and recipient.



“This is an extraordinary achievement that represents years of preparation, planning and training,” said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President and CEO, Renown Health. “We are in awe of both Melanie and Lanie, a remarkable mom and daughter team. Their courage and love for one another inspires us all, and their story brings hope and determination to many families. We are proud of our multidisciplinary team who demonstrated exceptional expertise, compassion, and precision in performing this complex procedure, and we are honored to have cared for such a deserving family. Most importantly, this surgery will dramatically improve the quality of life for Lanie for years to come.”



“While deceased donor kidney transplants are a life-saving option for patients with kidney failure, live donor kidney transplants provide even greater benefits, offering shorter wait times, longer-lasting kidney function, and improved overall outcomes,” said Rahul Mediwala, MD, MBA, CEO of Renown Medical Group. “This milestone advances our mission to deliver life-saving care for patients with end-stage kidney disease. For the first time, Nevadans can receive comprehensive transplant care close to home, eliminating the need for long waits, out-of-state travel, and the financial, physical, and emotional strain. It is both exciting and inspiring to offer this life-changing care to our patients, our community, and our state.” Dr. Mediwala is a nephrologist who has practiced in the community for nearly 20 years.



Dr. Mediwala added, “We are grateful and proud to partner with Joe Ferreira, founding chair of the Nevada Transplant Institute and CEO of Nevada Donor Network, to bring transplant services to northern Nevada.” Dr. Mediwala welcomed Mr. Ferreira to the podium.



Mr. Ferreira said, “Today’s milestone is more than providing lifesaving surgical care, it’s about offering hope, healing and the promise of a healthier future to individuals and families who have been waiting for this second chance at life. The expansion of essential transplantation services across our state is made possible because of our extraordinary partnership. Together, we are working to increase access, lower costs, and enhance research and education in the field of donation and transplantation. We are incredibly grateful for our partnership.”



He added, “The need for additional organ transplantation expertise across the U.S. and Nevada is critical. Nearly 700 Nevadans are currently on a waiting list to receive a life-saving kidney transplant – but this number only reflects those who were able to leave the state to access care. We know there are hundreds, if not thousands, more Nevadans who need this treatment and will now have the opportunity to receive it here at home. Nationally, 90,000 people are waiting for a kidney, every eight minutes someone is added to the list and each day 17 people die because an organ never became available.”



Dr. Ernesto Molmenti emphasized the collaborative nature of the effort and the strategic choice to begin with living donation. “Launching with living donor transplants allows us to help patients sooner, achieve the best possible outcomes and build the strong foundation for a successful program. This was truly a team accomplishment. Every member of our surgical, nursing, anesthesia, social work, pharmacy and transplant coordination staff played a critical role. We are deeply grateful for Melanie’s extraordinary generosity and for Lanie’s trust and confidence in our program. Their story, and the dedication of the many people who made it possible, reflects the very best of the northern Nevada spirit of community.” Dr. Molmenti invited Melanie Davis and Lanie Hope Smith to share their story.

Reno’s Own Lanie Hope Smith Shares Her Kidney Transplant Story

Lanie Hope Smith shared that she is a grateful recipient of a kidney transplant from her mother, Melanie Davis, who gave her the ultimate gift. As a teenager, Lanie contracted an E. coli infection, which triggered a rare but serious kidney condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, that would ultimately require a kidney transplant. She thanked the team at Renown Transplant Institute and Nevada Transplant Institute, for bringing these essential services to the northern Nevada community- noting the many patients and families who will benefit from them.



Dr. Erling thanked Lanie and Melanie for sharing their story, saying, “A kidney transplant is the best option for most people like Lanie living with end-stage kidney disease. Our goal is to ensure that every person in need has equitable access to the option of kidney transplant.”



Renown Regional Medical Center is one of only 250 transplant centers nationwide. “By providing kidney transplant services right here in Nevada, we can help more of our neighbors receive the care they need, increase transplant rates in our region and reduce health care disparities for communities across the state.”



He added, “We cannot do this work alone. We are reminded every day, but especially today, of the power of gratitude and giving. We thank those who are with us today from The Pennington Foundation for their extraordinary generosity. Their $5.5 million grant funds the recruitment and start-up phase of the Institute and covers the expenses for this first surgery. In addition, the grant established a dedicated patient assistance fund to ensure that no one in need of a kidney transplant will ever be turned away because of their inability to pay.”



With a generous contribution from partners at the Nevada Transplant Institute, the Renown Transplant Institute officially opened its doors in December 2024, to address the critical shortage of organ transplant services in Nevada, investing in advanced technology, expert talent and comprehensive patient support programs. The Institute’s services span the fill continuum of kidney transplant care from living donor evaluations and transplant surgery, to lifelong post-transplant follow-up, patient support and community education about organ donation.



Today’s press conference announcement was attended by physicians, clinical staff, area health care and dialysis leaders, transplant recipients, administrators, donors and supporters.

The Renown Transplant Institute Now Accepting Referrals for Kidney Transplant

Following the first successful transplant, the Renown Transplant Institute continues to work toward CMS certification while partnering with local healthcare providers and dialysis centers to expand access. Once certified, the Institute expects to remove many current barriers, including insurance limitations, and welcome more commercial payors, ensuring more Nevadans can receive the care they need close to home.



Candidates will undergo a thorough evaluation process to determine their eligibility and readiness for a transplant. Physicians may now refer patients, or people with end-stage kidney disease who wish to be evaluated may call 775-982-3313 or visit renown.org/transplant and nvtransplant.org for more information.



To join the fight, donate to the Renown Health Foundation, a non-profit organization registered with the State of Nevada and recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) entity, at renown.org/give or 775-982-5545.



As the region’s only Level 2 Trauma Center for adults and children, Renown serves over 1 million people and 100,000 square miles.

Renown Health is the region’s largest, locally governed, not-for-profit integrated academic health care network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe, and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination, and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. For more information, visit renown.org.



The Nevada Transplant Institute® (NTI) is dedicated to ending the wait for Nevadans on the organ transplant list. Our mission is to expand transplantation services, improve access, reduce costs, and enhance research and education in donation and transplantation. With a commitment to saving lives, NTI works tirelessly to support Nevadans in need of organ transplants. For more information or to contribute, email ntiinfo@nvtransplant.org.

