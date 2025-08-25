Morrison Hotel Gallery Welcomes the Archive of Legendary Photographer Douglas Kirkland

Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morrison Hotel Gallery proudly announces the addition of the Douglas Kirkland Archive to its roster of world-renowned photographers. Known for his intimate portraits and cinematic eye, Kirkland captured some of the most enduring images of the 20th and 21st centuries, photographing luminaries such as Marilyn Monroe, Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn, and Leonardo DiCaprio across six decades of cultural history.

With Douglas Kirkland’s archive, Morrison Hotel Gallery is widening the lens of its curatorial focus beyond music to embrace iconic works that have shaped the broader cultural canon. While music photography remains at the core of the gallery’s identity, this new direction underscores a commitment to celebrating visual storytellers whose work transcends genre and resonates across art, fashion, cinema, and popular culture. By integrating Kirkland’s expansive body of work, Morrison Hotel Gallery is reaffirming its position as a destination for discerning collectors seeking photography that both preserves and elevates cultural memory.

The Douglas Kirkland Archive is now available through Morrison Hotel Gallery, with select works at its New York and Los Angeles locations, as well as online at www.morrisonhotelgallery.com .

View Douglas Kirkland’s Archive, HERE

About Morrison Hotel® Gallery

At Morrison Hotel Gallery, our mission is to celebrate the artistry and legacy of the photographer, those rare visionaries who have captured the spirit of generations through the lens. We are dedicated to curating and showcasing the finest photographic works spanning the worlds of music, film, and fashion, presenting each image as a timeless piece of cultural history.

With a commitment to authenticity, excellence, and storytelling, we honor the photographers behind the camera while connecting collectors, fans, and creators with the iconic and the undiscovered. Through every exhibition and print, we bring to life the moments that define our collective imagination.

www.morrisonhotelgallery.com





Morrison Hotel Gallery

116 Prince Street || New York, NY 10012

212.941.8770





Morrison Hotel Gallery

Sunset Marquis

1200 Alta Loma Road || West Hollywood, CA 90069

310.881.6025

Attachment