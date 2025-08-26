D&M Service Company Expands Same-Day AC Repair and Seasonal Maintenance

Louisville, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisville, Kentucky - August 25, 2025 -

Louisville, KY — D&M Service Company announced an expanded service initiative today that extends same‑day air‑conditioning repair and seasonal maintenance appointments throughout the Louisville metro area. This move is designed to respond to increasing demand as summer temperatures rise and aging HVAC systems are pushed harder than ever. The company's expanded coverage includes core Louisville neighborhoods such as St. Matthews, Jeffersontown, Shively, Middletown, Hurstbourne, Okolona and Pleasure Ridge Park, and reaches nearby Southern Indiana communities including New Albany and Clarksville.

According to Darrel Dutschke, owner of D&M Service Company, many emergency breakdowns begin as minor issues that go unnoticed. In a prepared statement he explained that the new initiative is meant to make qualified technicians available on the same day a problem occurs, address the immediate malfunction and offer preventive maintenance recommendations aimed at improving efficiency and reliability. The company positions this program not simply as equipment repair, but as a comprehensive approach to home comfort that helps families enjoy steady indoor temperatures and cleaner air while reducing the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns.

Technicians at D&M Service Company are trained to work on all major HVAC brands. Each service appointment starts with a thorough diagnostic examination followed by a written estimate before any work begins. When replacement proves more economical than repair, the company provides detailed options that weigh factors such as energy efficiency, warranty coverage and long‑term operating costs. For property owners who prefer predictable comfort and manageable utility bills, D&M Service Company offers seasonal tune‑ups. These tune‑ups involve cleaning condenser coils, checking refrigerant levels, balancing airflow, calibrating thermostats and performing safety tests designed to prolong equipment lifespan.

Extended service hours and faster response times are central to the initiative. During the summer months, HVAC units often operate for longer periods and sometimes struggle to maintain consistent indoor temperatures. When that happens, homeowners may observe higher energy bills, uneven cooling and increased run times. Regular tune‑ups restore system performance and help technicians detect worn components before they cause a middle‑of‑the‑night emergency. The company's technicians also look beyond the mechanical unit to identify contributing factors such as dirty ductwork, unbalanced airflow and humidity imbalances. During service visits they inspect ducts, review insulation levels and look for air leaks that might allow conditioned air to escape. By correcting these underlying issues, D&M Service Company aims to help customers maximize the return on their HVAC investments and reduce energy consumption.

In tandem with repair and maintenance services, D&M Service Company offers indoor air quality solutions, humidity control systems, smart thermostats and airflow improvements aimed at resolving hot‑room problems and moisture issues common in older homes. Dutschke noted that indoor air quality has become a growing concern for families, particularly those with asthma or allergies, and said the company installs high‑efficiency filters, ultraviolet purification units and dehumidifiers to enhance comfort and health. By integrating these measures with repair and maintenance programs, the company provides a holistic approach to climate control.

The expansion effort also includes investments in technology and training. Service vans are stocked with a broad inventory of parts to enable technicians to complete most repairs in a single visit. The company recently launched a new scheduling platform that streamlines appointment booking, allowing customers to select same‑day or next‑day service windows via its website or a phone call. An upgraded website provides online scheduling, enrollment in maintenance plans and payment options, making it easier for clients to manage their service needs.

For customers facing large repair bills or system replacements, D&M Service Company collaborates with third‑party lenders to offer flexible financing for those who qualify. Financing allows homeowners to spread the cost over manageable monthly payments. The firm's membership program encourages regular maintenance by providing priority scheduling, discounted repair rates and reminders about upcoming tune‑ups. Dutschke compared the program to routine vehicle maintenance and said that regular tune‑ups keep HVAC systems running efficiently and help prevent major problems.

Community engagement remains an important aspect of the company's identity. D&M Service Company sponsors youth sports teams, contributes to local charity drives and hosts educational workshops for first‑time homeowners at community centers and libraries. These workshops cover the basics of HVAC maintenance such as changing filters, programming thermostats and spotting early signs of mechanical trouble. Dutschke explained that helping residents understand how their systems work allows them to make informed decisions and extend the life of their equipment.

Customer feedback has played a key role in shaping the expansion. Residents have praised D&M Service Company for its professionalism, punctuality and clear explanations of repair options. Building on that goodwill, the company plans to hire additional technicians and expand into complementary service lines, including plumbing and electrical work, in the coming year. Dutschke said the long‑term goal is to become the first choice for home comfort solutions throughout the Louisville metro area and Southern Indiana.

By broadening its same‑day repair capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to preventive maintenance and customer education, D&M Service Company hopes to reduce the inconvenience and cost of HVAC breakdowns for local families. As the region experiences more frequent heat waves, the company's focus on rapid response, transparent pricing and comprehensive service offerings positions it as a reliable partner for homeowners seeking long‑term comfort and efficiency.

D&M Service Company encourages residents to schedule seasonal maintenance before peak temperatures arrive to secure preferred appointment times. Service can be requested through the company's website or by telephone.

