MEXC Ventures and BlockchainNZ Successfully Conclude Inaugural Crypto Winter 2025 Summit in New Zealand

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, an investment division of the MEXC global crypto exchange, and BlockchainNZ have successfully concluded the inaugural Crypto Winter 2025 Summit in Queenstown, New Zealand. As the title sponsor of the summit, MEXC Ventures collaborated closely with BlockchainNZ to support this milestone gathering, which brought together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and innovators from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Organized by BlockchainNZ, a key industry body supporting the development of New Zealand’s digital economy, Crypto Winter 2025 was designed to foster meaningful dialogue around the future of blockchain and digital assets. The two-day event, held against the scenic backdrop of Queenstown’s alpine landscape, welcomed a select audience of 150 participants, including representatives from AUDD (Australian Digital Dollar), Stripe ANZ, Blockchain APAC, the University of Auckland, Tether, DECA, and other influential institutions in the region.

During the summit, MEXC Ventures supported multiple on-site activations, including the Icebreaker Lounge, interactive lucky draws, and targeted networking sessions, fostering engagement and collaboration among attendees. The summit also featured a keynote speech delivered by a manager from MEXC Ventures. The presentation provided practical analysis on the growing integration of centralized and decentralized trading platforms and introduced DEX+, the latest decentralized trading solution. This comprehensive perspective offered valuable insights for regulators, industry participants, and crypto traders alike.

The successful conclusion of the Crypto Winter 2025 Summit underscores the growing maturity and collaboration within the Asia-Pacific blockchain ecosystem. Looking ahead, MEXC Ventures remains committed to supporting the development of the crypto industry in the Asia-Pacific region through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under the MEXC umbrella dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency space by investing in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, and incubation.MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in the cryptocurrency space, with a focus on “growth through synergy”. innovative ideas and active builders in the cryptocurrency space. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cbd8c71-8bba-4505-ade8-887a8d1a510c