Mplify Launches LSO API Certification to Drive Global Interoperability

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced the expansion of its Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) API Certification Program to include additional releases and APIs across critical functions. The enhanced program enables providers of API-enabled services to validate that their business transactions conform to Mplify standards.

Mplify’s LSO API Certification is the industry’s only initiative that verifies open LSO APIs used for automated, multi-provider service delivery against established conformance and interoperability standards. By eliminating costly, custom partner integrations, it ensures production-ready interoperability for both buying and selling scenarios and removes a major barrier to automation. This trusted, third-party validation provides the foundation for delivering the on-demand, cloud-like services that define the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model. With more than 165 service providers engaged in the LSO API adoption lifecycle, the certification program is advancing a standardized, secure, and scalable NaaS ecosystem.

“As the industry moves towards a fully automated, multi-provider environment, standardization becomes critical,” said Rob Schult, Research Director, TeleGeography. “Mplify’s LSO API certification provides a trusted path to interoperability, streamlining integration and reducing time-to-market. It acts as a powerful signal in the carrier ecosystem where complexity and transaction friction can keep you from being competitive, while creating a stronger value proposition for all stakeholders.”

Essential business functions such as address validation, product offering qualification, quoting, product ordering, and product inventory are included in Mplify’s LSO Certification program. Testing is conducted in a cloud environment by Amartus, Mplify’s Accredited Test and Certification Partner, validating that provider APIs conform to LSO standards for automated service delivery. Certified providers are listed in Mplify’s public LSO API Registry, helping enterprises and partners quickly identify automation-ready collaborators and build multi-provider services with confidence.

Console Connect, the fully automated Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform from PCCW Global, is the first to achieve LSO API certification through Mplify’s expanded program. The company earned certification for four LSO Business APIs — Address Validation, Quote, Product Order and Product Inventory. Console Connect accelerated adoption of Mplify API standards using the LSO Adaptor Tool, an open-source tool it developed to simplify integration between proprietary systems and standardized LSO APIs. As the first provider through the program, Console Connect worked with Amartus to validate test specifications, refine requirements, and shape a methodology that will speed certification for others in the future.

Following certification, Console Connect now enables seamless interoperability between proprietary APIs and Mplify’s standardized LSO Business APIs, accelerating partner onboarding and enabling dynamic service orchestration.

“Our latest certification with Mplify represents two major milestones for Console Connect. Firstly, it shows our ongoing commitment to standardized APIs which are fundamental to increasing scalability and establishing a more collaborative, API-driven connectivity model. Secondly, it demonstrates how our LSO Adaptor can help other service providers simplify integrations between proprietary systems and LSO APIs, further accelerating industry adoption of network automation,” said Paul Gampe, CTO, PCCW Global.

Console Connect’s achievement underscores industry momentum toward automation-ready ecosystems, where open APIs and certification accelerate interoperability and enable NaaS at scale.

Mplify’s certification program builds on this momentum by uniting service providers around standardized APIs and making automation easier to adopt.

“Mplify’s LSO APIs are the operating system for multi-provider automation,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify. “This certification program removes integration friction, builds trust at scale, and provides a clear on-ramp to global NaaS. Console Connect’s leadership demonstrates what’s possible when innovation aligns with open standards.”

Mplify will showcase LSO-certified use cases, AI-driven automation, and emerging service models at the Global NaaS Event (GNE), taking place November 10–14 in Dallas.

