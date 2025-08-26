Acoustic & Lighting System and CECOCECO Co-Exhibit at FIND – Design Fair Asia 2025 with a Custom ArtMorph Showcase

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustic & Lighting System (A&L) and CECOCECO are joining forces as co-exhibitors at FIND – Design Fair Asia 2025 to present an immersive installation powered by the ArtMorph system. Taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, this collaborative showcase offers a fresh perspective on how architectural finishes with programmable light can break away from conventional interior design.

Located at Booth #1A21, the installation features a large-scale ArtMorph wall and a complementary corner-form table display, demonstrating how modular surfaces can seamlessly integrate light, texture, and media to creative immersive spatial narratives.

“This installation showcases dynamic, customisable visual elements that challenge conventional interior design,” said Malcolm Fooh, Product Sales Manager at A&L. “We’re excited to explore how programmable surfaces like ArtMorph can inspire new thinking in spatial design.”





A Shared Vision for Transformative Design

As the lead exhibitor, A&L directed the overall exhibition concept and booth execution, with CECOCECO's ArtMorph system serving as the technological foundation of the installation.

The surface patterns were custom-designed by A&L, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s cultural landscape and material diversity. By featuring finishes that evoke concrete, woodgrain, and floral motifs, the design reflects the city’s intersection of modernity, nature, and multicultural heritage. Lighting animations were developed by CECOCECO, activating the surfaces through dynamic, programmable light. Together, the installation creates an immersive environment that demonstrates how ArtMorph adapts across spatial formats-from a large-format installation and a corner-form table featuring ArtMorph Mini and ArtMorph Edge.

“As a co-exhibitor at FIND, we’re proud to support this showcase of creative expression and technological potential,” said Jason Lu, Founder of CECOCECO. “This collaboration reflects what ArtMorph was built for—to empower inspiring environments through light and design.”

About Acoustic & Lighting System

Acoustic & Lighting System is a leading distributor of professional lighting, audio, and visual technologies in Southeast Asia. Known for supporting bold ideas and innovation, A&L connects designers and creators with the tools to shape immersive spatial experiences.

About CECOCECO

Founded by the original creators of ROE Visual, CECOCECO reimagines architectural surfaces through programmable light and texture. Its flagship product, ArtMorph, blends natural textures with animated LED displays to create ambient surfaces that engage the senses—even when powered off.

Visit the A&L × CECOCECO installation at Booth #1A21, FIND – Design Fair Asia 2025, and experience the next generation of surface storytelling.

