Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB unaudited financial information for the six months of 2025

 | Source: UAB"Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" UAB"Valstybes investicinis kapitalas"

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

Enclosed:

Interim Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2025 (unaudited).


Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 618 29216
E-mail: info@vika.lt

Attachment


Attachments

VIK FS MR 2025_2Q (en)_final_0825

Recommended Reading