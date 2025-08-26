Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
26 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.673700

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,504,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,410,646 have voting rights and 2,937,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.67370015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
634453.5008:08:00LSE  
260459.0009:08:07LSE  
190458.5009:11:09LSE  
53458.5009:20:13LSE  
29458.5009:20:13LSE  
50458.5009:20:13LSE  
54459.5009:22:00LSE  
15459.5009:22:00LSE  
1459.5009:22:00LSE  
200459.5009:22:00LSE  
696459.5009:26:28LSE  
92459.5009:26:28LSE  
251459.5009:26:28LSE  
51459.5009:26:28LSE  
111459.5009:26:28LSE  
205459.5009:26:28LSE  
248459.0009:42:12LSE  
16459.0009:42:12LSE  
188459.0009:42:12LSE  
83459.0009:42:12LSE  
190459.0010:05:53LSE  
60459.0010:06:13LSE  
205458.5010:23:24LSE  
342458.0010:32:30LSE  
71458.0010:37:03LSE  
228458.5010:55:21LSE  
200458.5010:55:21LSE  
172458.5010:55:21LSE  
534461.5011:48:00LSE  
77461.5011:48:00LSE  
600461.5011:50:04LSE  
99461.5011:50:04LSE  
250461.5011:50:04LSE  
250461.5011:50:04LSE  
24461.5011:50:04LSE  
45461.5011:50:04LSE  
452461.5012:05:30LSE  
533462.0012:13:14LSE  
63462.0012:13:14LSE  
694462.0012:19:11LSE  
190462.0012:30:48LSE  
190462.0012:31:34LSE  
200461.5012:52:58LSE  
190463.0013:03:28LSE  
600463.5013:41:17LSE  
368463.0013:43:41LSE  
211463.0013:44:01LSE  
192462.5013:48:18LSE  
200463.0014:22:33LSE  
642463.0014:48:25LSE  
166463.0014:48:25LSE  
177462.5014:58:59LSE  
600465.5015:13:51LSE  
831465.5015:22:40LSE  
830465.5015:22:40LSE  
462466.5015:26:32LSE  
400466.0015:26:53LSE  
35468.5015:48:00LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


