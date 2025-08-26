LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

26 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 453.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 468.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 461.673700

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,504,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,410,646 have voting rights and 2,937,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 461.673700 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 634 453.50 08:08:00 LSE 260 459.00 09:08:07 LSE 190 458.50 09:11:09 LSE 53 458.50 09:20:13 LSE 29 458.50 09:20:13 LSE 50 458.50 09:20:13 LSE 54 459.50 09:22:00 LSE 15 459.50 09:22:00 LSE 1 459.50 09:22:00 LSE 200 459.50 09:22:00 LSE 696 459.50 09:26:28 LSE 92 459.50 09:26:28 LSE 251 459.50 09:26:28 LSE 51 459.50 09:26:28 LSE 111 459.50 09:26:28 LSE 205 459.50 09:26:28 LSE 248 459.00 09:42:12 LSE 16 459.00 09:42:12 LSE 188 459.00 09:42:12 LSE 83 459.00 09:42:12 LSE 190 459.00 10:05:53 LSE 60 459.00 10:06:13 LSE 205 458.50 10:23:24 LSE 342 458.00 10:32:30 LSE 71 458.00 10:37:03 LSE 228 458.50 10:55:21 LSE 200 458.50 10:55:21 LSE 172 458.50 10:55:21 LSE 534 461.50 11:48:00 LSE 77 461.50 11:48:00 LSE 600 461.50 11:50:04 LSE 99 461.50 11:50:04 LSE 250 461.50 11:50:04 LSE 250 461.50 11:50:04 LSE 24 461.50 11:50:04 LSE 45 461.50 11:50:04 LSE 452 461.50 12:05:30 LSE 533 462.00 12:13:14 LSE 63 462.00 12:13:14 LSE 694 462.00 12:19:11 LSE 190 462.00 12:30:48 LSE 190 462.00 12:31:34 LSE 200 461.50 12:52:58 LSE 190 463.00 13:03:28 LSE 600 463.50 13:41:17 LSE 368 463.00 13:43:41 LSE 211 463.00 13:44:01 LSE 192 462.50 13:48:18 LSE 200 463.00 14:22:33 LSE 642 463.00 14:48:25 LSE 166 463.00 14:48:25 LSE 177 462.50 14:58:59 LSE 600 465.50 15:13:51 LSE 831 465.50 15:22:40 LSE 830 465.50 15:22:40 LSE 462 466.50 15:26:32 LSE 400 466.00 15:26:53 LSE 35 468.50 15:48:00 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.