Mandatory disclosure of holding and notice of trade in IDEX Biometrics - 26 August 2025

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA's disclosure on 21 July 2025 of a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share. IDEX discloses the following information on behalf of a major shareholder and primary insider.

Tranche 2 of the private placement amounted to 4,359,315 shares. All shares was lent, not sold, by CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten.





The shares – 4,359,315 – is now returned to Anders Storbråten. Storbråten and close relations hold 11,555,213 shares or 20,3 % shares of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics after completion of Tranche 2 and underwriting shares.





For further information, please contact: Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, Tel: +47 416 38 582

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 26 August 2025 at 08:50 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information about the lending shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information about shareholding shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA). The information is published in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.