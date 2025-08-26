CancerVax Achieves Major Milestones and Files Foundational Patent Application

Lehi, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah, August 26, 2025 – CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform that uses the body’s immune system to treat cancer, today announced that it recently filed a foundational PCT patent application to protect its novel innovations.

CancerVax was founded on the idea that disguising cancer cells to resemble foreign pathogens, such as the measles virus, could effectively “trick” the immune system into recognizing and aggressively attacking them. Recently, the Company announced that it has proven this is possible with in-vitro lab experiments – a major milestone.

Based on preliminary computational work and raw creative “outside the box” thinking, the Company filed provisional patent applications in 2024, to cover various aspects of the CancerVax platform. After a year of rigorous experimental setup and execution by world class technology partners, CancerVax has generated tremendous amounts of positive data to support the conversion of the provisional patent applications to a non-provisional PCT patent application. Claims from this patent application, if granted, may provide patent protection until 2045.

The goal of the CancerVax platform is to make cancer immunotherapy scalable, affordable, and universal. The various components are based on low cost and proven technologies, such as lipid nanoparticles and mRNA.

Sumant Ramachandra, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Scientific Advisor, commented “Over my career, I’ve worked in or partnered with several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. When I first learned about CancerVax, I thought it was a very elegant solution to a very complex problem. After watching the team achieve one positive milestone after another in a short period of time utilizing computational and experimental approaches, I believe that this novel platform has a lot of potential, perhaps even beyond cancer treatment. Having a strong patent application with supporting data for enablement and exemplification is very important. I see this patent application as the foundational root of an intellectual property (IP) tree that we will grow over time, with many potential offshoots. This approach adds significant protection and value to the Company’s efforts.”

“Seeing our initial hypotheses being validated in real experiments has been incredibly satisfying,” said Adam Grant, PhD, co-inventor and Principal Scientist. “With the filing of this patent, I would now consider us a leader in this space. I am excited to be part of a team that is creating a better way to treat cancer — and perhaps, one day, a cure.”

George Katibah, PhD, co-inventor and Chief Scientific Officer, said, “In the world of small biotech companies, IP is everything. This patent application supported by large amounts of data puts us on very strong footing. As we progress in our development program, it is my job to ensure that our science is rock solid, repeatable and defensible. We will continue to build our strong IP portfolio as we begin animal studies in the next month or two. These are exciting times for our company.”

To learn more about the CancerVax platform, please watch the Short Explainer Video at https://cancervax.com/explainer

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases, such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body's natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot — a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

