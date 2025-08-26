MEXC Launches WLFI Launchpad: New Users Enjoy 60% Discount, Prize Pool Worth 880,000 WLFI and 10,000 USDT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, one of the world's leading digital asset trading platforms, today officially announced the launch of the WLFI Launchpad, offering global users the opportunity to participate in one of the most anticipated DeFi projects of the year. The event features a 60% subscription discount for new users, alongside a total prize pool of 880,000 WLFI and 10,000 USDT, designed to deliver a high-value participation experience.

WLFI is the native token of World Liberty Financial, a project backed by the Trump family with the aim of reshaping the DeFi ecosystem. Its core product, USD1, is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, fully backed by U.S. dollar cash and U.S. Treasury reserves to ensure both stability and transparency. The first tranche of WLFI tokens, representing 20% of total supply, will unlock and open for trading on September 1, 2025, at 12:00 UTC.

The MEXC Launchpad serves as an innovative token issuance platform, focused on curating premium projects and offering users a low-cost, user-friendly investment channel. The WLFI Launchpad builds on MEXC's reputation for preferential pricing while introducing expanded reward mechanisms and investor protections.

Event Details:

Subscription Period: Aug 26, 2025, 07:00 (UTC) – Sep 1, 2025, 12:00 (UTC)

Token Distribution: Sep 1, 2025, 12:00 (UTC) – Sep 1, 2025, 14:00 (UTC)

Exclusive Benefits for New Users:

Price: 0.1 USDT (60% off market price)

Individual Cap: 26 USDT

Total Allocation: 800,000 WLFI tokens



Referral Rewards:

Total Pool: 10,000 USDT in Futures bonuses

Reward: 20 USDT per successful referral, up to 20 friends (maximum 400 USDT per user)

KOL Prize Pool:

As part of this campaign, MEXC has introduced a dedicated prize pool for selected KOLs and their communities. Once 200 tickets are issued, the 80,000 WLFI prize pool will be unlocked. Under this structure, when invited users (M2) complete the required tasks, both the KOL (M1) and the M2 each receive one share. M2 users can also invite M3 participants, who likewise generate additional shares upon task completion. This mechanism ensures that community leaders and their teams benefit collectively, fostering stronger engagement and shared rewards.

MEXC Launchpad has a proven record of delivering value to its users. In a recent ETH Launchpad event, subscriptions exceeded $6.26 million, generating returns of more than 1,093% for new users. The WLFI Launchpad continues this approach: lowering barriers to entry, enriching reward structures, and strengthening risk controls , providing users with a premium opportunity to participate in the future of decentralized finance.

For full WLFI event details and participation guidelines, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12e4e134-3850-49e4-adb9-5f80f722b3c7