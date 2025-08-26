Approved new base prospectus of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE IN THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE BELOW.

On 19 August 2025 an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”, the closed-end investment company intended for informed investors (hereinafter, the “Company”) approved up to EUR 50,000,000 nominal value Unsecured Fixed Rate Note Programme (hereinafter, the “Notes”). The Company has drafted the base prospectus for the public offering of the Notes issued under the programme and admission thereof to trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius Bond list (hereinafter, the “Prospectus”), which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025 (please see the attached documents).

The Note programme described in this Prospectus is new and additional to the programme, being executed under the base prospectus dated 27 May 2025, and is designed for the public offer of the newly issued Notes to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and introduction thereof to trading on the regulated market. Thus, after approval of this Prospectus, the Company will be able to issue the notes under this new Note programme as well as under the programme executed under the basis of the base prospectus dated 27 May 2025.

The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company (https://lordslb.lt/aei_bonds_2025_retail) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Additional information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Attachments:

Base Prospectus. Decision of the Bank of Lithuania regarding approval of the prospectus (in Lithuanian).

Attachments