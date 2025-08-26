Natural Fiber Composites Market worth $0.46 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Natural Fiber Composite Market is projected to grow USD 0.35 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.46 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value, from 2024 to 2029. During the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The global natural fiber composites market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, the demand for natural fiber composites is on the rise due to growing environmental awareness among OEMs regarding sustainable composite materials. The end-use industries of natural fiber composites are mainly automotive, building & construction, and other end-use industries. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in natural fiber composites manufacturing processes.

List of Key Players in Natural Fiber Composites Market:

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH (Germany) TECNARO GMBH (Germany) FlexForm Technologies (US) Meshlin Composites Zrt. (Hungary) GreenGran BN (China) BUSS AG (Switzerland) Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. (US) NPSP BV (Netherlands) Bcomp (Switzerland) BPREG Composites (Turkey) Weifang Yunding Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China) Holland Composites (Netherlands) MYNUSCo (India) HempFlax Group B.V. (Netherlands) UPM (Finland)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Natural Fiber Composites Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles Restraint: Fluctuating costs, availability, and quality of raw materials Opportunity: Increasing adoption of 3D printing for natural fiber composite manufacturing

Challenge: Low thermal stability and high moisture absorption

Key Findings of the Study:

Kenaf type segment is expected to grow with second-highest CAGR in terms of value in natural fiber composites market during the forecasted period.

PE resin segment is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in natural fiber composites market during the forecasted period.

Injection molding segment is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in natural fiber composites market by manufacturing process segment during the forecasted period.

The demand for natural fiber composites in building & construction industry is expected to grow with the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in natural fiber composites market during the forecasted period.

North America region is expected to register second-highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

Based on type, Kenaf type accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value in 2023. It is used as reinforcement or fillers in the polymer matrix due to its unique mechanical properties such as low cost, light weight nature, high specific strength, low density, exceptional thermal insulation and acoustic properties, biodegradability, and recyclability which makes it ideal for high performance applications in automotive, building & construction, food packaging, and sports industries. With growing demand for eco-friendly and renewable composite materials, they account for a significant share of the market.

Based on resin type, PE resin hold the second-largest market share in the natural fiber composites market in 2023, driven by higher strength to density ratio, where it has been identified as a base material for the fabrication of composites. Natural fiber reinforced polyethylene composites are experiencing growing demand for wide range of applications in automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, sporting goods and consumer goods. Their advanced mechanical properties and growing adoption in high performance industrial applications is strengthening their position in natural fiber composites market.

Based on manufacturing process, Injection molding accounted for second leading segment of the natural fiber composites market in 2023, suitable for high volume and low cost component manufacturing. This manufacturing process is the most common choice for manufacturing of natural fiber composites. Several leading players including Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, GreenGran BN, and Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc. use this manufacturing technique to produce large quantities of parts efficiently.

Based on the end-use industry, the second-largest demand for natural fiber composites in 2023 was generated by the building & construction industry. Changing consumer preferences and growing demand for eco-friendly products, is driving the demand for natural fiber composite materials in building & infrastructure projects. Natural fiber composites possess outstanding thermal and sound-insulating properties, which makes them a potential candidate for structural applications including facades, bridges, sliding doors, windows, and roofing components. The building & construction industry requires highly advanced materials which has moderate strength, where natural fiber composites progressively turn out to become solid and strong supporting materials.

Based on Region, North America was the second-largest market for natural fiber composites in 2023, with US being the largest market in the region, owing to its sizeable industrial base, particularly in the automotive, and building & construction industry, where natural fiber composites are crucial for high-performance applications. The region houses several key players such as Ford, General Motors and Tesla, who are some of the biggest consumers of natural fiber composites for seat backs, floor trays, door inserts, door panels, B-pillar, and boot-liner. Other than this, North America is also amongst the front runners in the implementation of environmentally friendly solutions, and this is further expanding demand for natural fiber composites in automotive industry to reduce carbon emissions and increase fuel efficiency of vehicles. Additionally, North America has a developed manufacturing infrastructure, R&D capabilities, and a favourable regulatory environment that support its position as the second-largest market for natural fiber composites in 2023.

