Prosafe SE: Final results of the Exercise Period for Warrants issued in the Warrants Offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 11 August 2025 regarding commencement of the exercise period (the "Exercise Period") for an offering of up to 17,868,651 warrants (the "Warrants") (the "Warrants Offering").

The Exercise Period expired on 25 August 2025, at 16:30 hours (CEST). At the expiry of the Exercise Period, a total of 13,033,597 Warrants had been exercised at the exercise price per share of NOK 0.15.



Exercising Warrant holders having access to investor services through their Euronext Securities Oslo ("VPS") account manager will be able to check the number of shares allocated to them from 12:00 (CEST) on 27 August 2025. Exercising Warrant holders who do not have access to investor services through their VPS account manager may contact DNB Issuer Services, a part of DNB Bank ASA, from 12:00 (CEST) on 27 August 2025 to obtain information about the number of shares allocated to them.

The payment for new shares allocated to each exercising Warrant holder falls due on 1 September 2025. Exercising Warrants holders must ensure that there are sufficient funds on the bank account to be debited on 29 August 2025.

Subject to timely payment of the aggregate exercise amount for the new shares on 1 September 2025, the Company expects that the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares will be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on or about 8 September 2025 and that shares will be delivered to the VPS accounts of the exercising Warrant holders on or about 9 September 2025.

The shares received upon exercise of Warrants will be listed on Euronext Oslo Børs under ISIN NO0010861990 and ticker code "PRS". The shares will be listed as soon as the new shares are fully paid, the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, and the new shares have been issued in VPS.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements of Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.

About Prosafe

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com/)

