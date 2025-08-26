57,000 Rolls Strong: National Toilet Paper Day Drives Hygiene Equity





BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada today announced its annual National Toilet Paper Day initiative, in partnership with Food Banks Canada. The national distributor provided over 57,000 rolls of toilet paper for distribution to food banks across the country, increasing access to this essential hygiene product for those in need.

As the cost of living continues to rise, hygiene poverty is a growing issue for thousands of Canadian families. Canada’s first hygiene poverty survey, conducted in January of 2025, received input from staff of community facilities like schools, food banks, and shelters. 81% of respondents highlighted that clients suffering from hygiene poverty had to make the choice between food/shelter and hygiene products within the last year. 72% of respondents highlighted financial insecurity as the leading cause of hygiene poverty.

“It’s hard for many of us to imagine having to choose between food and essential hygiene supplies like toilet paper,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Bunzl Canada. “But for many Canadian families, it’s an unfortunate reality. That’s why it’s so important we draw attention to this critical need and do our part to help fewer families have to make that difficult choice.”

Bunzl donated REGARD® and DuraPlus® brand toilet tissue, paired with donations from their vendor partners Cascades, Sunset, Essity, Kimbery Clark Professional, and Kruger. The collective donation will be distributed by Food Banks Canada to local food banks across the country.

“We’re proud to once again collaborate with Food Banks Canada and our generous vendor partners to support National Toilet Paper Day,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada. “It’s an important way we can help to draw attention to hygiene poverty, while providing critical support for people in need in communities across Canada.”

Food Banks Canada’s proven success in executing transformative projects, paired with Bunzl Canada’s commitment to community sustainability and relationships with leading paper product vendors, makes this annual collaboration a natural fit. Together, they aim to deliver essential hygiene products to Canadian families in need, helping them redirect resources towards food and other vital needs.

“Every day, people across the country are forced to make heartbreaking decisions about whether to eat, pay rent, or go without another basic necessity,” shared Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. “With more than two million people in Canada turning to food banks every month, the need for support has never been more urgent. We are so grateful to Bunzl and their vendor partners for their incredible generosity. By providing hygiene products to people in need, they are easing the burden of essential household costs, allowing families to redirect those savings toward food and other critical items.”

For more information on how individuals and businesses can help reduce food insecurity, hygiene poverty, and contribute items of greatest need, please contact your local food bank or visit foodbankscanada.ca. For more information about Bunzl Canada and its BUNZL FOR BETTER initiative, visit bunzlcanada.ca/Bunzl-For-Better.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Media Inquiries

Margo Hunnisett

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Bunzl Canada Inc.

margo.hunnisett@bunzlcanada.ca

(905) 630-3749

Debra Quinn

Communications Specialist

Food Banks Canada

debquinn@sppublicrelations.com

647-985-7162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40771704-51af-4cc7-9ad2-fae0c1b7e8b8