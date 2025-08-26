Knock Announces $900 Million in New Lending Capacity Via Inaugural Asset-Backed Securitization

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knock, a real estate technology company that helps lenders and real estate professionals make it easy for homeowners to buy before they sell, today announced the successful close of its inaugural $100 million securitization. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the initial purchaser and bookrunner for the transaction. The Buy-Before-You-Sell pioneer also announced that the company is now profitable.

The $100 million bond issuance will be used exclusively to fund Knock’s Bridge Loan products. Given the short duration of the assets and the revolving nature of the transaction, the issuance will provide approximately $900 million in revolving capacity over a two-year period, fueling the expansion of the Knock Bridge Loan™. Knock plans to be a programmatic issuer, driving increased lending capacity and growth, and bringing greater convenience and certainty to home buying and selling.

The transaction, which closed on Aug. 14, 2025, generated strong demand from well-established institutional investors in residential mortgage-backed securities, including money managers and hedge funds. The securitization was 75% prefunded. The 25% funded portion comprised of loans with a 766 WA FICO, 35% WA LTV and 72% WA CLTV.

A significant milestone in its 10-year journey, this issuance builds on Knock’s established network of institutional capital providers and regional banks, representing a strategic expansion of its funding base. With this new capital in place, Knock is well-positioned to significantly scale its lending operations in the quarters ahead.

The Knock Bridge Loan gives homeowners access to the equity in their current home to make a non-contingent offer on their next one, while covering everything from a down payment to debt payoff, home prep and six months of mortgage payments on their current home.

“The fact that this offering was oversubscribed is a powerful endorsement of the Knock Bridge Loan as a stable, reliable investment,” said Knock Co-Founder and CEO Sean Black. “Accessing the bond market not only reinforces investor confidence in our model, but also opens up a new channel of capital we plan to continue tapping into as we expand capacity and make the Knock Bridge Loan available to more lenders nationwide.”

Knock also announced an increase of its maximum bridge loan amount to $1 million from $750,000, expanding purchasing power for homebuyers in higher-priced markets like California and Washington.

Founded in 2015 to democratize the home-selling experience, Knock works directly with lenders and agents across the U.S. to offer a first-of-its-kind financing solution. Unlike traditional bridge loans that are treated as debt and counted against a buyer’s debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, the Knock Bridge Loan eliminates the old home from the equation, allowing consumers to qualify for a larger mortgage and make a non-contingent offer on their next home. Buyers can purchase, move in and then list their old home on their terms—often after using bridge funds to make improvements and maximize the sale price.

This unique structure not only empowers buyers but also helps lenders close more deals by unlocking a segment of consumers who might otherwise be “stuck” in their current home.

Knock is currently available through its relationships with thousands of lenders and agents in 32 states and the District of Columbia. As more lenders and agents recognize the value of leveraging the Knock Bridge Loan to help homeowners buy the home they want, Knock has seen a 126% year-over-year increase in funded loans from July 2024 to July 2025. This growth is fueling the company’s profitability.

About Knock

Knock is transforming the way people buy and sell homes with the first-of-its-kind Knock Bridge Loan™—a smarter solution that empowers homeowners to purchase their next home before selling their current one. Knock partners with lenders and agents to provide clients with access to the equity tied up in their current home, enabling them to make stronger, non-contingent offers, move on their own timeline, and avoid the stress of coordinating two transactions. These funds can be used toward their existing mortgage, a down payment on a new home, home repairs, debt payoff, and more all backed by Knock’s guaranteed purchase offer, giving homeowners peace of mind that their home will sell.

