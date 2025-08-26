Artivo Surfaces, Backed by Transom Capital, Completes Acquisition of Walker Zanger and Anthology Brands from Mosaic Companies

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artivo Surfaces (“Artivo”), the parent company of Virginia Tile and GalleherDuffy, backed by Transom Capital (“Transom”), today announced it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of the Walker Zanger and Anthology brands from Mosaic Companies.

“With today’s closing, we officially welcome Walker Zanger and Anthology to the Artivo platform,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “This milestone not only marks a significant expansion of Artivo’s portfolio of premier brands, but also builds on the momentum we established with the 2024 combination of Galleher, Virginia Tile, and the Tom Duffy Company. As we integrate these iconic brands and honor their design legacies and customer-first values, Artivo is firmly positioned as a national leader in flooring and surfaces.”

Walker Zanger is known for its luxury materials and timeless design, while Anthology is recognized for its trend-forward collections. As part of Artivo, both brands will preserve their unique identities while benefiting from Artivo’s national platform, enhanced operational infrastructure, streamlined back-office support, and culture of innovation to support their continued growth.

“We are thrilled to support Artivo as it enters this exciting new chapter with the addition of Walker Zanger and Anthology,” said Steve Kim, Managing Director at Transom. “This strategic expansion marks an important step for the business, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Artivo as they build on their momentum and drive future growth.”

The acquisition, completed through Mosaic Company’s Chapter 11 court-supervised sale process, excludes the Perpetua Quartz brand and other Mosaic Company assets.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Transom.

About Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces, a Transom-backed company, is the parent company to Virginia Tile and the newly formed GalleherDuffy company. The company’s network covers 64 locations in over 18 states, providing a comprehensive range of flooring solutions across the U.S. The extensive portfolio features a diverse selection of ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl, and all necessary installation materials. Combining a century of expertise with innovative design and premium products, serving both residential and commercial markets. Artivo’s scale enables it to deliver industry-leading products and solutions while preserving the personalized, high-touch service its customers depend on.

For more information, visit: https://artivosurfaces.com.

About Transom Capital

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a top-quartile track record through a variety of economic cycles by employing a proven, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom’s expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, certainty and precision. Supported by one of the largest in-house operations teams among its peers, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom’s sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit www.transomcap.com.

