Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Accelerates Operations into Two Rearing Centers in One of Southeast Asia's Premier Silk-Producing Regions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that its two recently established rearing centers, located in the heart of one of Asia's leading silk-producing regions, have now completely replaced the Company's original Prodigy Textiles pilot facility as the center of production.

Since opening the first of these two new rearing centers in early 2024, Kraig Labs has produced more recombinant spider silk than in all previous years of the Company's operations combined. These modern rearing centers provide an optimized production environment, combining advanced biotechnology with the region's unmatched sericulture expertise, favorable climate, and established infrastructure.

Kraig Labs has already begun transferring equipment from its original pilot facility to the new commercial production centers, with the process expected to be completed by the end of August. The commercial production facilities will now be operated by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Prodigy Silk. The Prodigy Textile brand will remain active as a DBA of Kraig Labs.

"This marks a major milestone for Kraig Labs," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs. "By moving all of our resources into these purpose-built rearing centers, we are achieving a key expansion objective for 2025, operating in one of the world's leading silk production locations. With the region's natural advantages and our cutting-edge science, we are creating the strongest platform yet to deliver the promise of recombinant spider silk to global markets."

The establishment of these rearing centers is the culmination of nearly a decade of planning. With operations now anchored in one of the world's foremost silk-producing regions, Kraig Labs is taking a significant step forward in its mission to commercialize spider silk.

