BriaCell’s Bria-OTS+™ Mechanism of Action Validated in Highly Rated Peer Reviewed Cancer Journal

Data from BriaCell and the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) support the cancer cell killing potential of BriaCell’s Bria-OTS+ platform

Bria-OTS+, a novel personalized, off-the-shelf, semi-allogeneic cellular immunotherapy may address urgent unmet medical needs for patients with cancer

This study was conducted in collaboration with the NCI





PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ), (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announced the publication of the mechanism of action of its next generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy. This research conducted in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the US federal government’s principal agency for cancer research and training, has been published at JCI Insight, a highly rated peer-reviewed journal dedicated to advancing biomedical research from preclinical discovery through to clinical development.

Publication Title: Enhancing dendritic cell cancer vaccine by allogeneic MHC class II expression and Treg depletion (our reference 189024-INS-RG-RV-4)

“These findings help us better understand the anti-tumor effects of Bria-OTS+ in cancer patients,” stated Jay A. Berzofsky, MD, PhD, Senior Investigator of NCI and coauthor of the publication. “The study demonstrated that semi-allogeneic dendritic-cell vaccines recruit alloreactive CD4⁺ T-cell help through mismatched MHC class II molecules, which in turn strengthens antigen-specific CD8⁺ T-cell responses against tumors.”

“This publication validates the core design principle behind Bria-OTS+: partial HLA matching enables effective tumor-antigen presentation, while planned HLA mismatching drives robust CD4⁺ helper responses,” noted Miguel Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer. “These findings are directly aligned with BriaCell’s pipeline of allogeneic immunotherapies, reinforcing our strategy to deliver powerful and scalable treatments for cancer patients.”

“These data are consistent with the encouraging clinical results we recently reported in our Phase 1/2a study in metastatic breast cancer and provide important insights into the mechanism of action of our cellular immunotherapy platform technology,” added Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO.

For the copy of the publication, please visit: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About Bria-OTS

Bria-OTS is a next generation, off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy based on BriaCell’s lead candidate Bria-IMT currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06471673) in patients with metastatic recurrent breast cancer. The trial includes both monotherapy dose escalation and check point inhibition combination dose expansion cohorts. The Company recently progressed into the dose expansion phase.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

