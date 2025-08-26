Firefly Neuroscience Successfully Deploys NVIDIA L40S GPU Acceleration to Power Next-Gen ‘CLEAR’ Platform

– Unlocks exciting new AI-driven brain biomarker discovery and advancement capabilities –

KENMORE, Wash. and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, is pleased to unveil its new ‘CLEAR’ (CLeaning EEG ARtifacts) Platform, a proprietary next-generation preprocessing technology designed to deliver unrivalled electroencephalogram (EEG) data quality. The CLEAR Platform was developed using NVIDIA’s L40S GPU with Ada Lovelace architecture.

EEG recordings are notoriously noisy, often contaminated by artifacts such as muscle activity, eye blinks, and environmental interference. The Company’s new CLEAR Platform uses state-of-the-art signal processing and machine learning techniques to ensure cleaner, more reliable data – paving the way for novel and scalable clinical insights. In validation testing, the CLEAR Platform demonstrated substantial increases in data quality. By improving the fidelity of EEG signals, researchers and clinicians are now empowered to detect subtle neural biomarkers critical for advancing diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of neurological and psychiatric conditions.

Leveraging NVIDIA GPU acceleration, Firefly has also optimized the CLEAR Platform’s performance, achieving 60-80% improvement in processing times. This breakthrough achievement harnesses cutting-edge supercomputing to swiftly preprocess EEG recordings within Firefly’s proprietary database — the world’s largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository.

“Data quality is the foundation of clinical insight,” said Gil Issachar, Firefly’s Chief Technology Officer. “By combining our advanced preprocessing methods with NVIDIA GPU acceleration, the CLEAR Platform represents the achievement of a key milestone along our path of building a foundation model of the human brain – unlocking exciting new AI-driven biomarker discovery capabilities and, thereby, accelerating the translation of EEG into actionable tools for patient care.”

Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly, said, “The launch of our CLEAR Platform will serve as a key part of Firefly’s growth strategy, helping us achieve our mission to harness the power of AI and EEG to transform neuroscience and clinical development. With a robust foundation of clean data, the Company is poised to continue to discover and advance breakthrough cognitive brain biomarkers that can support pharmaceutical R&D, clinical trials, and ultimately, patient care.”

About Firefly

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders. Firefly’s FDA-510(k) cleared Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology revolutionizes diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD. Over the past 15 years, Firefly has built a comprehensive database of brain wave tests, securing patent protection, and achieving FDA clearance. The Company is now launching BNA™ commercially, targeting pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug research and clinical trials, as well as medical practitioners for clinical use.

Brain Network Analytics was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning on Firefly’s extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition longitudinal electroencephalograms (EEGs) of over 17,000 patients representing twelve disorders, as well as clinically normal patients. BNA™, in conjunction with an FDA-cleared EEG/ERP system, can provide clinicians with comprehensive insights into brain function. These insights can enhance a clinician’s ability to accurately diagnose mental and cognitive disorders and to evaluate what therapy and/or drug is best suited to optimize a patient’s outcome.

Please visit https://fireflyneuro.com/ for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Firefly’s management teams’ expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor & Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com

