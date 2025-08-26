IAV Group Joins SDVerse to Accelerate Software Innovation and Drive the Future of Mobility

DETROIT, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAV Group (“IAV”), a global leader in automotive engineering specializing in tech-driven, software-defined solutions, today announced it has joined SDVerse − the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace dedicated to software. As a trusted partner to leading OEMs, IAV supports the development of next-generation mobility solutions across the vehicle lifecycle. This strategic move reinforces IAV’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation, future mobility, and next-generation vehicle architectures.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, IAV is at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements in ICE, hybrid, and BEV propulsion, machine learning, chassis design, and automotive cybersecurity. IAV, an internationally recognized engineering partner for powertrain and software-defined vehicle solutions, works with customers to shape the mobility of tomorrow – innovatively and reliably. Through SDVerse, IAV will accelerate adoption and integration of its proprietary software − including tools for cloud-enabled powertrain optimization, AI development, comprehensive SDV cybersecurity, and secure vehicle data management − across the global automotive ecosystem.

"We are excited to showcase our software expertise and solutions in the SDVerse Marketplace alongside innovators from across the mobility sector," said Michael Frans, President of IAV Engineering Inc. "As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, OEMs must view the car as a central software product and coordinate their entire ecosystems accordingly. Our extensive domain expertise, focus on functional safety, and industry knowledge enable us to deliver high-quality, practical software solutions. SDVerse offers new opportunities for partnership-driven innovation, supporting our mission to deliver safe and intelligent mobility worldwide."

“IAV’s leadership in automotive engineering makes it a valuable addition to the SDVerse ecosystem," said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. "By featuring their solutions in powertrain, AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics to OEMs and Tier-1s, IAV enriches our platform. Their participation helps build a transparent, collaborative marketplace that accelerates development cycles and supports automotive innovation."

About IAV

As one of the automotive industry’s leading global engineering and technology partners, IAV develops the digital mobility of the future. The company has been developing innovative concepts, methods and solutions for over 40 years and generated sales of 1,05 billion Dollars in 2024.

With 6.600 employees, IAV brings together the best from a wide variety of worlds: Automotive and IT world, hardware and software world as well as product and service world. In addition to vehicle and powertrain development, the company focused on topics such as e-mobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is now one of the leading technology providers in these fields.

IAV operates in USA, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Austria, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Morocco, Mexico and Brazil.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.

For further information, please contact SDVerse at info@sdverse.auto

Media Contact:

Jeff Walker

CCO, SDVerse

info@sdverse.auto