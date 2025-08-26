GrowGeneration Partners with Arett Sales to Expand Nationwide Distribution of Proprietary Cultivation Brands

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced it is expanding its U.S. distribution through a new strategic partnership with Arett Sales, a leading national lawn, garden, and outdoor living distributor. This collaboration marks a major expansion of GrowGeneration’s wholesale and B2B strategy, bringing its proprietary cultivation brands into thousands of new retail doors through Arett’s 32 state distribution network.

Under the distribution agreement, which is set to commence immediately, Arett Sales will distribute GrowGeneration’s proprietary product lines—including Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, The Harvest Company, and Viagrow—through its large-scale distribution network serving independent garden centers, independent hardware stores, nurseries, regional chains and national accounts throughout the U.S. Arett provides store-level service and daily delivery across 32 states and Washington, D.C., with over 650,000 square feet of warehousing in Connecticut, Ohio, and California.

“This partnership with Arett is a major milestone for GrowGen and our wholesale expansion strategy,” said Michael Salaman, President and Co-Founder of GrowGeneration. “It allows us to substantially expand our retail footprint in lawn and garden and bring our high-performance, proven brands to thousands of new independent retailers, garden centers and hardware stores across the United States that are looking for innovative, sustainable solutions for their customers.”

“GrowGeneration has built one of the strongest lineups of cultivation and lawn & garden products in the market today,” said Noah Chesbrough, President of Arett Sales. “We’re excited to bring these high-demand, eco-conscious brands to our customers at scale while helping expand GrowGen’s reach to a broader market across North America. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits both of our companies and valued customers.”

Arett Sales will support the partnership through merchandising, marketing campaigns, the annual Arett Open House trade show, and their early order program, giving retailers the opportunity to stock up on GrowGen brands ahead of seasonal demand. This agreement also further supports GrowGeneration’s strategy to drive margin-accretive growth through its proprietary product portfolio, expand retail channel access, and strengthen its wholesale and national account capabilities.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

About Arett Sales

Founded in 1951, Arett Sales Corporation is a leading U.S. lawn, garden, home and outdoor living distributor covering the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest & West Coast, and focused on providing extraordinary service to its retail customers. The company is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, with warehouses in Bristol, CT., Troy, OH., and Fairfield, CA. Arett's private label brands/divisions include Good Tidings, Terra Verde, Good Prod, and Greensmith. Arett serves thousands of retailers, including independent garden centers, independent hardware stores, regional chains, and national accounts.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website, at: www.growgeneration.com.