IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Erik Carlson, CEO of Notified

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Erik Carlson, CEO of Notified, the world’s only provider of fully integrated platforms for public relations and investor relations communications.

To begin the interview, Carlson outlined Notified’s evolving mission in a rapidly changing communications landscape.

“The overarching goal as an organization is to move from being a reliable communications provider to an irreplaceable insights partner. This includes bringing innovations to market that make corporate communications professionals more efficient and give them the tools to adapt,” he explained. “The role of the corporate communicator is only going to get tougher. There will be more data to synthesize than ever before, more sources to manage, and we have a role and an obligation as a provider in the space to innovate and provide ways to do that efficiently.”

Carlson highlighted how AI is transforming every aspect of corporate communications, ushering in a new paradigm he refers to as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

“We’re seeing a shift from traditional SEO to GEO as more people get information through AI summaries rather than clicking through search links. Almost 80% of consumers… who are doing an online search are searching with some type of AI summary, and 40% of those are directly interacting with an LLM. What that means for our obligation as a provider is we have to adapt with the industry.”

“This shift is actually democratizing the communications and search landscape. The way LLMs work today, they’re actually scrolling past the first page of Google. It’s not about the first 10 blue links anymore… That’s really exciting for us, because it means that a five-person business has equal opportunity to impact search results as a Fortune 10 brand.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Erik Carlson, CEO of Notified, as he shares his vision for the company’s future and how Notified is adapting to rapid shifts in corporate messaging and media strategy.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Notified.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com