Intermex and Zeepay Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Money Transfer Services to Africa

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced a new strategic partnership with Zeepay, a rapidly growing fintech focused on Africa. The collaboration will leverage Intermex’s Wire-as-a-Service platform to better serve African communities abroad, starting with Africans living in the United States.

By combining Intermex’s technology with Zeepay’s trusted regional network, the partnership will enable money transfers and related services across Africa, while also expanding into Zeepay’s dedicated retail stores in the U.S. and digital channels serving Africans in Europe.

Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing and Digital Officer at Intermex, commented, “This partnership with Zeepay is another milestone in our mission to expand Intermex’s global footprint and deliver world-class services to Africans living in the United States and Europe. By pairing our Wire-as-a-Service platform with Zeepay’s local expertise, we are unlocking new opportunities for growth while continuing to diversify our business.”

Theodoro added, “Ultimately, this is about creating greater access and opportunity. For our customers, it means faster, more convenient, and more reliable ways to send money home. For Intermex, it reinforces our strategy of leveraging our omnichannel platform to meet customers wherever they are and deliver seamless cross-border solutions.”

Andrew Takyi-Appiah, Director at Zeepay, echoed this vision: “Partnering with Intermex allows us to strengthen our mission of making cross-border payments seamless for Africans everywhere. Together, we will connect families, empower businesses, and advance financial inclusion by offering money transfer services through an omnichannel platform that combines both digital and in-person experiences.”

As part of the sponsorship arrangement, Zeepay will lead Intermex’s Africa business in partnership with the brand. This marks another step forward in Intermex’s global diversification strategy and underscores the company’s commitment to providing secure, convenient, and affordable services to underserved communities worldwide.

About Zeepay:

Zeepay is a Ghanaian-owned, award-winning fintech company specializing in Mobile Financial Services. With offices in Ghana, the UK, and through partners across Europe, Zeepay is regulated by the Bank of Ghana and the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Zeepay focuses on remittances and mobile money services, with its main campus based in Cantonments, Accra.

About Intermex:

Founded in 1994, Intermex enables consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company provides digital money movement through agent retailers, company-operated stores, mobile apps, and websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com .

Intermex Contact:

Alex Sadowski

IR@intermexusa.com