Aptima, Inc. Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

Woburn, MA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., a leader in human-centered engineering and performance optimization, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This milestone places Aptima among just ~220 companies—out of more than 88,000 in the defense industrial base (DIB)—to complete the certification process.

CMMC is the Department of Defense’s standard for ensuring contractors meet strict cybersecurity requirements. Level 2 confirms that Aptima has implemented the safeguards and policies needed to comply with federal standards, maintaining the company’s eligibility for defense contracts requiring higher levels of protection.

Companies that reach CMMC Level 2 are typically those providing critical technologies and services to the Department of Defense. Certification demonstrates they can defend sensitive information against advanced cyber threats. It also reinforces their commitment to national security and strengthens their role as trusted partners in the defense supply chain.

“Even though the defense industrial base is awaiting the final CMMC rule from the federal government later this year, Aptima chose to pursue certification now,” said Mike Garrity, CEO of Aptima, Inc. “As one of only a small fraction of companies to reach this level, we are proud to set the standard for security and assure our partners and customers that their trust in Aptima is well-placed.”

By certifying early, Aptima is ahead of the curve, ensuring uninterrupted eligibility for future defense contracts and demonstrating to its customers that it is ready for the cybersecurity demands of tomorrow.

This certification reflects Aptima’s dedication to supporting the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with innovative solutions that enhance human performance, readiness, and mission success.

