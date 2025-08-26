RedCloud and NDL to Transform Beverage Distribution Through Digital Trading

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), today announces a strategic partnership with Nigeria Distillers Limited (NDL), a market leader in Nigeria’s beverage sector known for its iconic brands.

With this partnership, NDL will sell its more than 60 products on RedCloud’s RedAI trading platform. This will enable 130+ existing NDL distributors as well as new wholesalers, and retailers - especially those in underserved Nigerian markets and regions - to access NDL’s full product range directly, bypassing traditional trade hurdles. Distributors will benefit from a ‘digital trading exchange’ of inventory, variable order volumes, and near real-time stock visibility. Retailers will be able to source NDLs brands via the Red101 app to increase assortment, with reliable supply and payment options to keep shelves stocked to meet customer demand.

Through RedAI, orders will be processed seamlessly via hubs in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, ensuring delivery within two to five business days. Distributors and wholesalers will also unlock competitive trade margins, including rebates on select SKUs, significantly improving unit economics and cash flow flexibility. By bringing their trade to the RedAI platform, NDL will benefit from access to rich market data and insights into Nigerian beverages category, so that they can optimize decision making from production to retail coverage, while informing market share of their products.

“Partnering with NDL marks a bold leap forward in our mission to create a new operating system for global trade based on trading exchange technology, data and AI - so consumers can find essential everyday products in their local store, at the right price,” said Justin Floyd, CEO & Co-Founder at RedCloud. “NDL’s deep market presence and recognized brands align perfectly with RedCloud’s open commerce vision, to simplify access, enhance reach, and fuel growth across every level of the global trade ecosystem.”

Commenting on the agreement, Valentine Dibia – E-Commerce Lead for NDL. “This partnership with RedCloud is both strategic and forward-looking as we remain committed to driving commercial excellence. With this open commence trading model our products can penetrate new demographics at scale whilst retaining the go-to-market approach of modern retail.”

This alliance underscores RedCloud’s commitment to enabling brands to scale efficiently, allowing all supply chain participants to trade with ease and confidence.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedCloud trading platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are enabled to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

About Nigeria Distillers Limited

Nigeria Distillers Limited is a leading manufacturer and distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Nigeria, with a longstanding reputation for quality and innovation across its iconic brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to,the continued growth of the Company’s customer base, customers’ purchasing behavior and requisite needs, the Company’s ability to continue to provide distributors and retailers with adequate resources to conduct their business and the effectiveness of collected data through the RedAI Trading Platform to provide transparency and choice to supply chains. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

