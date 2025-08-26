BlueCat Networks unveils channel-first strategy with launch of BlueCatalyst Partner Program

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, a leader in Intelligent NetOps, today announced the launch of its channel-first BlueCatalyst Partner Program, which accelerates partner profitability with a robust, integrated DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) portfolio complemented by network observability and intelligence solutions from LiveAction, which BlueCat acquired in 2024.

Pairing LiveAction’s network observability and intelligence solutions with BlueCat’s DDI product suite offers an industry-leading Intelligent Network Operations (NetOps) portfolio that modernizes, optimizes, and secures network infrastructure. Intelligent NetOps supports AI adoption, as well as cloud, hybrid, multicloud, and on-premises environments. The combined portfolio presents a compelling opportunity and a clear path for channel-led growth.

BlueCat’s channel-first, go-to-market strategy gives partners access to LiveNX and Micetro, products with a shorter sales cycle and a wide addressable market. LiveNX delivers end-to-end observability and intelligence for networks and applications in one interface. Micetro conducts existing DNS, DHCP, and IPAM services using an overlay architecture to provide centralized network visibility. Together, these products create powerful opportunities for integration-led selling. They are easy to deploy, tightly aligned with customer transformation initiatives, and ideal for co-selling motions, driving accelerated partner success.

“We’re thrilled to see BlueCat formalize its partner program with BlueCatalyst,” said Sean Voice, VP of Sales at HighPoint. “The structure, the enablement, and clear go-to-market alignment make it easier for us to collaborate, scale, and deliver meaningful outcomes for joint customers. It’s a strong signal of BlueCat’s commitment to the channel and to driving mutual success.”

BlueCatalyst Partner Program highlights include:

Reseller Program with Select and Premier tiers to reward performance, enablement, and growth

with Select and Premier tiers to reward performance, enablement, and growth MSP Program offering consumption-based pricing for scalable, pay-as-you-go services

offering consumption-based pricing for scalable, pay-as-you-go services Technology integration ecosystem featuring deep interoperability across BlueCat and LiveAction products with dozens of industry leaders such as Cisco, Akamai, Microsoft, and ServiceNow.

featuring deep interoperability across BlueCat and LiveAction products with dozens of industry leaders such as Cisco, Akamai, Microsoft, and ServiceNow. Partner Academy with on-demand certified training for both sales and technical professionals

with on-demand certified training for both sales and technical professionals Robust discounts and financial incentives, including deal registration, MDF, and SPIFFs

including deal registration, MDF, and SPIFFs Integrated co-sell support with BlueCat sales and technical team across all opportunities

support with BlueCat sales and technical team across all opportunities Value-added distribution to streamline procurement and support



“With BlueCatalyst, we’re doubling down on our commitment to the channel,” said Peter Brennan, Chief Revenue Officer at BlueCat. “Partners are the heart of our go-to-market motion, and we’re delivering a unified portfolio that brings powerful automation, visibility, and control to complex networks. It’s an opportunity for our partners to lead with differentiated solutions that align to customer transformation priorities, supported by BlueCat’s channel-first mindset, and proven execution.”

Since acquiring LiveAction in 2024, BlueCat has rapidly integrated the portfolio to offer broader capabilities in network automation, observability, and analytics. These capabilities empower partners to win against legacy incumbents and legacy Microsoft infrastructure, positioning BlueCat’s Micetro and LiveNX as strategic alternatives that drive differentiation and revenue.

To learn more or join the BlueCatalyst Partner Program, visit https://bluecatnetworks.com/channel-partners.

About BlueCat

BlueCat's Intelligent Network Operations (NetOps) provides the analytics and intelligence needed to enable, optimize, and secure the network to achieve business goals. With an Intelligent NetOps suite, organizations can more easily change and modernize their network as business requirements demand. BlueCat's growing portfolio includes unified core network services, security and compliance, as well as network observability and intelligence. These solutions can be deployed in hybrid or multicloud environments, in the data center, at remote or branch locations, and via SD-WAN. GigaOm has recognized BlueCat’s Intelligent NetOps solutions as market leaders in their 2025 Radar Report for Network Observability and their 2024 Radar Report for DDI. BlueCat is headquartered in Toronto and New York, with additional offices in the United States, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at bluecat.com.