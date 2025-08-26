AgEagle Aerial Systems Colombian Partner Secures Certification for eBee VISION Training

Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (CAA) Certifies eCompass S.A. for Advanced eBee VISION Training, Expanding VISION Drone Applications and Usage in Colombia

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, announces their official distributor in Colombia, eCompass S.A., has become the first company certified by the Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia (CAA) to provide advanced operations training for the eBee VISION fixed wing drone.

This certification enables eBee VISION operators to undergo rapid, advanced training in high-level operations, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and night flights, critical for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The CAA certification will ensure users can leverage the advanced eBee VISION drone’s capabilities to their fullest extent, delivering next-level solutions for security, monitoring, and data collection in complex environments near-term.

AgEagle Aerial CEO Bill Irby commented, “This milestone is a result of AgEagle’s focus on advancing drone technology for high level, real-world results supported by eCompass’s commitment to operational excellence. This certification, in collaboration with our partners, equips clients with the training to fully unlock the eBee VISION, driving innovation, security, and efficiency across a myriad of industries in Colombia.”

Since 2020, eCompass S.A. has been AgEagle’s exclusive distributor in Colombia, supplying the eBee X, eBee TAC, and eBee VISION drones to meet unmanned aerial systems (UAS) demand in Colombia. The certification reinforces eCompass’s role as a leader in Colombia’s drone industry, enabling safer and more effective ISR operations while supporting AgEagle’s global vision of transforming industries through advanced UAS technology.

The eBee VISION fixed wing drone delivers unmatched ISR capabilities, enabling long-range BVLOS missions, night operations, and high-precision data collection for enhanced safety and efficiency across diverse applications. It was recently listed as Blue UAS Cleared, meaning it has been vetted and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense for secure and reliable use in sensitive operations.

For more information about AgEagle’s UAV solutions, visit www.ageagle.com. To schedule a demo, visit www.ageagle.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is a global leader in drone technology, providing full-stack solutions including drones, sensors, and software for industries such as agriculture, public safety, and civil engineering. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, AgEagle is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable unmanned aerial systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

