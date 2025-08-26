Aurasell launches as the world’s first AI-native CRM platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aurasell launched as the world’s first AI-native CRM platform, a full-featured GTM solution built for the new agentic era in business software.

Since 1999, a small handful of cloud giants have dominated the CRM and go-to-market SaaS landscape. In the past 25 years, GTM SaaS has become a desert of innovation. The core model hasn’t evolved, leaving businesses stuck with bloated, outdated systems that require a patchwork of disjointed point products. The result is tool sprawl, fractured data, and mounting costs.

Just as cloud disrupted on-premise software, AI-native platforms are disrupting traditional cloud solutions at an existential level. Aurasell is igniting a new era in business software with the world’s first AI-native CRM platform. With an enriched, unified data model, Aurasell brings GTM teams’ ideal customer profiles, buyer personas, account research, contact signals, forecasting, conversation intelligence, personalized outreach, agentic workflows, and more into a single platform. Aurasell changes the way every organization prospects, sells, leads, and operates – delivering intelligent automation from contact to contract.

“Today’s CROs have been turned into CIOs, forced to wrangle with software that is anything but modern. Legacy systems of record are unwieldy, expensive, and require ecosystems of fragmented tools to be built on top of CRMs. These outdated frameworks aren't built for the present, let alone the future. Aurasell is an AI-native platform born out of necessity,” said Jason Eubanks, CEO and founder of Aurasell.

Aurasell was co-founded by CEO Jason Eubanks and CTO Srinivas Bandi, formerly of hypergrowth companies including VMware, Nutanix, Meraki, Twilio, and Harness, bringing together a unique combination of go-to-market expertise and technical talent. Motivated by their experience as operators struggling with the pain of managing legacy GTM systems, Eubanks and Bandi have chosen to tackle the most cost- and resource-intensive challenge facing any go-to-market team today: productivity-killing tool sprawl. Aurasell’s platform replaces the need for more than a dozen disjointed products with a unified intelligent platform where humans and AI agents execute GTM workflows in seamless harmony.

With $30 million in Seed funding and the backing of N47, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures, Aurasell is unveiling its AI-native CRM platform, available today.

“When Jason and Srinivas approached us with their vision for Aurasell, we saw an opportunity to rethink CRM from first principles in the AI era,” said Lak Ananth, CEO and managing partner at N47. “While established players are retrofitting AI into decades-old architectures, these builders are starting fresh with a clean sheet approach. It's about reimagining how sales teams will work when AI is native to every interaction. We made this founding investment because we believe the timing is right and Jason and Srinivas have the experience to build something that makes current CRM systems feel like relics. We're excited to support them from day one.”

For more information, visit: https://www.aurasell.ai/ .

About Aurasell

For more information, visit https://www.aurasell.ai/ .