Aurasell Ends Tool Sprawl With Rapid Growth of the First AI-Native GTM Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The modern go-to-market (GTM) stack is broken. Sales teams juggle dozens of disconnected tools, spending millions on software that adds complexity instead of clarity. The rise of fragmented AI add-ons has only compounded this issue.

Aurasell , the AI-native GTM platform, is changing that. Today, the company announced rapid platform growth with major feature releases and its general availability. Businesses now have access to a full-featured stack built on a unified data model, powering intelligent automation across agentic and human workflows for the entire GTM process, delivering on the promise of AI productivity increases, and eliminating tool sprawl. Since launch, Aurasell has rapidly scaled, seeing 41 million agent runs with every Aurasell customer expanding their usage in the first few weeks of adoption.

“AI is the most powerful platform shift in human history, and realizing its full potential requires more than incremental innovation,” said Jason Eubanks, CEO and co-founder of Aurasell. “AI isn’t a bolt-on or a chat interface, it’s a chance to rebuild software and GTM workflows from first principles. Aurasell was purpose-built for the agentic era, replacing disconnected tools with one unified system that makes selling simpler, faster, and more human.”

Aurasell’s platform acts as the GTM team’s command center, from contact to contract, bringing agentic workflows, insights, and intelligent automation into one place. New features include:

Native CPQ: Configure, price, and quote directly within the CRM.

Configure, price, and quote directly within the CRM. AI powered Data Enrichment: Use plain language to add columns, create lists, and add auto-generated sections anywhere in the product in real time, leveraging insights from structured and unstructured CRM data and information available on the internet.

Use plain language to add columns, create lists, and add auto-generated sections anywhere in the product in real time, leveraging insights from structured and unstructured CRM data and information available on the internet. Automated ICP + Persona Management: Dynamically creating ICP based territories across 85M accounts and 870M contacts with agentic automation on the first login.

Dynamically creating ICP based territories across 85M accounts and 870M contacts with agentic automation on the first login. AI-Native Voice Dialer: Place and record calls in-platform, with AI-generated notes, intent signals, and automated workflow triggers.

Place and record calls in-platform, with AI-generated notes, intent signals, and automated workflow triggers. 200+ Integrations: Seamless connectivity with a range of GTM, ERP, and productivity tools and platforms.

Seamless connectivity with a range of GTM, ERP, and productivity tools and platforms. AI Deal Reviews & Coaching: Real-time insights, deal risks, close plans, account overviews with upsell and cross-sell recommendations based on signals.

Real-time insights, deal risks, close plans, account overviews with upsell and cross-sell recommendations based on signals. AI Forecasting: Automated forecast adjustments and deal overrides based on AI insights, signals, and deal execution.



These new features join Aurasell’s existing capabilities in automated intelligence, enrichment, prospecting, territory management, sales framework automation, conversation intelligence, AI analytics, and more. The result is a comprehensive, AI-native platform that streamlines operations and enhances productivity across all stages of go-to-market.

Customers like AVO Automation, a leading provider of intelligent, no-code test automation solutions, are already reaping results from adopting Aurasell. The company has replaced multiple legacy and AI-niche tools, including Salesforce, Apollo, ZoomInfo, Chorus, and CPQ, with measurable results, including:

Manual task time down 70%-80%

Sales velocity up 35%

Ramp time cut by 50%

Productivity per seller up 50%

“Make your sellers elite. With Aurasell; productivity isn’t luck, it’s engineered. Leaders gain clarity, sellers gain conviction, and customers feel the difference,” said Faisal Hassan, Chief Revenue Officer at AVO Automation.

Similarly, MobiClocks, a workforce management software company, has significantly condensed its go-to-market software stack with Aurasell, streamlining operations.

“Aurasell has truly delivered on its promise to streamline our tech stack. We’ve managed to remove not just Salesforce, but also Apollo and several other sales and marketing tools we used to rely on. More importantly, it’s provided our sales reps and managers with much clearer visibility into the pipeline. Thanks to that insight, we’ve been able to improve our processes and ultimately boost our close rates,” said George Gilbert, CEO at MobiClocks.

For more information, visit https://www.aurasell.ai/ .

About Aurasell

Aurasell is the world’s first AI-native GTM platform, built for the agentic era of business software. Born post-2022, Aurasell is a full-stack solution, powered by unified data and contextual awareness. Aurasell eliminates the need for bloated legacy frameworks, collapsing the GTM stack into a single intelligent solution that automates the busywork, unifies data, and coaches best practices, so teams can focus on what matters most: human-to-human selling. Aurasell has raised $30M in seed funding from N47, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. Learn more at www.aurasell.ai .