Aurasell Launches World’s First AI-Native OS to Run Intelligent GTM Workflows on Any CRM

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aurasell launched the world’s first AI-Native Go-To-Market Operating System (GTM OS) — a new way to run intelligent, automated workflows on top of any common CRM already in place. GTM OS brings AI-native execution, shared context, and workflow automation to existing Salesforce, HubSpot, and other enterprise CRM environments.

Now, revenue teams can add end-to-end automation and intelligence across their current CRM environments without the risk, disruption, or political friction of replacing core systems. Teams can begin seeing measurable impact in as little as two hours.

“For most companies, the problem with implementing AI isn’t a lack of ambition. It’s the risk,” said Jason Eubanks, Co-Founder of Aurasell. “Replacing a CRM can be a career-defining decision for some leaders. Aurasell removes the risk entirely by providing an architectural choice with no CRM replacement required. No political fallout. Just deliver on the promise of AI for GTM teams.”

Aurasell GTM OS is designed to turn everyday teams into elite operators, unleashing 2x productivity with AI-driven execution. The OS eliminates manual work, context switching, and inconsistencies in execution that drag teams down. Key capabilities of Aurasell GTM OS include:

Intelligent Workflow Automation: Automates research, enrichment, qualification, outreach, and record updates across the GTM cycle.

Tool Consolidation: Replaces dozens of GTM point solutions with one AI-native workflow layer.

Replaces dozens of GTM point solutions with one AI-native workflow layer. Unified Context Layer: Activates data trapped in legacy architectures for context-rich AI execution across internal and external signals.

Enterprise-Grade Flexibility: Operates across the most complex CRM instances and custom deployments.

Operates across the most complex CRM instances and custom deployments. Immediate Time to Value: Deploys with no major system changes, delivering automation on day one.





By unifying signals across internal and external sources, including voice calls, meetings, messages, email, web activity, and customer engagement, Aurasell creates a continuously improving intelligence layer that powers automation end-to-end. Operators gain instant visibility, prioritized actions, and automated execution without building data templates, managing brittle integrations, or multiple workflows across niche products and data silos.

GTM OS and Aurasell CRM are built on the same AI-native intelligent workflow foundation. GTM OS extends that intelligence across the systems teams already run, while Aurasell CRM is the full expression of the architecture: an AI-native CRM designed for an agentic world. Together, they give revenue teams flexibility in how they adopt intelligent execution, without forcing premature change:

Coexistence: Run Aurasell GTM OS on top of your current CRM with zero disruption

Full Platform: Migrate or start fresh with Aurasell's full AI-native CRM platform

“Aurasell lets teams start with onramps that meet them where they are in their AI journey,” Eubanks added. “You can add intelligence while eliminating tools, automate workflows without touching your existing CRM, and move at your own pace. We’re letting GTM teams start without risk, and scale without limits.”

Aurasell GTM OS is available immediately. Teams can deploy the platform in hours and begin automating ICP, buyer personas, AI enrichment, CRM updates, personalized outreach, follow up meeting prep, AI forecasting, signal aggregation, coaching, analytics, and intelligent workflows across their existing go-to-market stack on day one.

This month, Aurasell will also bring two new features to its GTM platform, further streamlining operations and building momentum throughout the go-to-market process:

Custom Agent Builder : Develop agents specific to a business with no limits and no code.

Agentic Enterprise Search: Navigate across the GTM ecosystem data within and outside Aurasell's platform.

Learn more at https://www.aurasell.ai/ .

About Aurasell

Aurasell is the world’s first AI-native GTM platform, built for the agentic era of business software. Born post-2022, Aurasell is a full-stack solution, powered by unified data and contextual awareness. Aurasell eliminates the need for bloated legacy frameworks, collapsing the GTM stack into a single intelligent solution that automates the busywork, unifies data, and coaches best practices, so teams can focus on what matters most: human-to-human selling. Aurasell has raised $30M in seed funding from N47, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. Learn more at www.aurasell.ai .