MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada Soccer’s Player Development Championships (PDP) Coming to Ontario this Week

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Canada Soccer’s PDP Championships is a premier youth competition that brings together the top U-15 and U-17 boys and girls teams from standards-based leagues across the country. Ontario Soccer is proud to play a key role in hosting this national showcase, which serves as a cornerstone of Canada Soccer’s Youth Competitions Network and a celebration of excellence in player development.





WHO: The 2025 PDP Championships will bring together key leaders from Canada’s amateur soccer community for a showcase of elite youth talent. Featuring 32 top teams from the BC Soccer Premier League (BCSPL), Alberta Player Development League (APDL), Ontario Player Development League (OPDL), and Québec Youth Soccer Premier League (PLSJQ), the event highlights the highest level of youth soccer in the country.





WHEN: Wednesday, August 27 to Sunday, August 31, 2025



For a full schedule of games, visit ontariosoccer.net/2025-pdp-championships. Festivities will also feature opening and closing ceremonies, a vendor market and a grassroots festival.





WHERE: Following its successful inaugural edition in 2024, the 2025 PDP Championship will be hosted in Ontario for the first time, with matches taking place at the Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre (ZASC) - 7601 Martin Grove Road, Vaughan, Ontario, L4L 9E4.