Zomee Introduces First-of-Its-Kind 3-in-1 Warming, Cooling and Vibrating Lactation Massager

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee , a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey, is launching an industry-first Warming & Cooling Lactation Massager that brings soothing relief and enhanced comfort to moms during breastfeeding and pumping. The innovative 3-in-1 device combines targeted warming and cooling therapy along with gentle vibration to help make nursing and pumping more efficient and less stressful.

Zomee Warming & Cooling Lactation Massager

As the first lactation massager on the market to combine warming, cooling, and massage stimulation in one sleek, easy-to-use device, the Zomee Warming & Cooling Lactation Massager sets a new standard in care for breastfeeding and pumping moms. The ergonomically designed device was developed to help alleviate common breastfeeding challenges and features three warming, three cooling, and five vibration levels, giving moms multiple customizable options.

Warming and Vibration : Together, the three warming and five vibration settings can help moms before and during pumping/breastfeeding with improved milk flow, relief from clogged ducts and quicker pumping sessions.

: Together, the three warming and five vibration settings can help moms before and during pumping/breastfeeding with improved milk flow, relief from clogged ducts and quicker pumping sessions. Cooling: The three cooling settings can aid moms after a pumping/breastfeeding session as the cooling sensation helps reduce inflammation, pain, engorgement and mastitis.

“Traditionally, lactation experts have recommended heat therapy to ease common breastfeeding and pumping discomforts. However, recent research has found that cooling treatments, like ice packs, can often offer even greater relief,” said Dina Shanowitz, CEO and founder of Zomee. “With our new Zomee Warming & Cooling Lactation Massager, moms now have the benefit of both warming and cooling functions, along with gentle massage, giving them versatile, targeted options to manage and relieve discomfort effectively. And they no longer have to worry about transporting melting ice packs!”

The Zomee Warming & Cooling Lactation Massager was thoughtfully designed with convenience, safety and functionality in mind. It’s waterproof for easy cleaning and shower use, BPA-free and features a removable cover made of skin-safe silicone for added comfort. The device is USB rechargeable and has a long battery life: 3.5-4 hours of battery life using vibration only and 65-70 minutes of battery life for vibration and cooling. Zomee stands behind all its products and offers a 2-year warranty.

The Zomee Warming & Cooling Lactation Massager is available on Amazon and on Zomee.com for $49.99. For images, click HERE .

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and accessories that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical accessories, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

