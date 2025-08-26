Texas Precious Metals Joins London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) as Affiliate Member

SHINER, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals is proud to announce its acceptance as an Affiliate Member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the global independent authority for precious metals standards. This milestone is a testament to the company’s commitment to performance, integrity, and leadership in the global bullion market.

LBMA sets the globally recognized standards for the precious metals industry, with strict membership requirements including financial standing, market reputation, compliance with rigorous due diligence, and adherence to the highest ethical standards. Texas Precious Metals’ acceptance reflects the company’s dedication to operational excellence and its growing influence on the international stage.

“On behalf of Texas Precious Metals, I am excited to announce our acceptance into LBMA,” said Tarek Saab, CEO of Texas Precious Metals. “Our growth as an international brand has come through the hard work of more than 80 of our team members who have worked tirelessly to offer world-class customer service throughout the precious metals supply chain. Many thanks to Ed Blight and the LBMA team for their support in our journey.”

As an Affiliate Member, Texas Precious Metals joins an association of members collaborating to uphold and enhance industry best practice, contributing to the future development of the precious metals market.

About Texas Precious Metals:

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.



