Blink Charging and Nexxtlab Team to Provide Simplified Energy Management Solutions Throughout Europe

Bowie, Md., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has teamed up with Nexxtlab, a Luxembourg-headquartered energy management company, to deliver new energy usage tools designed to simplify the energy transition for businesses utilizing EV fleets throughout Europe.

Nexxtlab’s Smartmaster platform, now incorporating Blink EV charging locations across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg and beyond, is designed as an integration tool that makes EV chargers part of an easy-to-access ecosystem. It seamlessly connects with a wide range of inverters, EV chargers, and energy storage systems.

Fully scalable, the system reduces operating costs, enhances performance, and supports energy independence by managing peak demand and eliminating demand charges.

“This collaboration is about supporting businesses through the next phase of the energy transition and further redefining what’s possible in EV infrastructure,” said Mike Battaglia, CEO and President of Blink Charging. “By collaborating with Nexxtlab and its groundbreaking Smartmaster technology, we’re providing fleets and individual drivers with a fully integrated, easy-to-use approach to energy and charging that improves performance, enhances resiliency, and enables faster, more cost-efficient deployment.”

Smartmaster communicates directly with various systems in the energy ecosystem using the most common protocols, creating a smart charging system that integrates user preferences, such as the desired driving range to be recharged and the excepted parking duration. By incorporating continuously updated local renewable energy forecast, the platform optimizes charging when there is more sunlight and when drivers don’t require their vehicle. As a result, the charging aligns more closely with the locally generated electricity from renewable sources, while reducing the charging infrastructure’s impact on the grid.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Blink Charging and its leading EV charging technologies and solutions,” said Olivier Piraux, CEO of Nexxtlab. “Smartmaster is built to integrate. It is asset-flexible, connecting effortlessly with a wide range of inverters, EV chargers, and storage systems, making it easy to manage diverse energy setups. Together with Blink, we’re building a one-stop shop ecosystem to benefit businesses and EV drivers, paving the way for enhanced resilience and a brighter, more accessible energy future.”

Blink and Nexxtlab aim to help reshape the EV charging landscape with smart, flexible solutions designed for today’s energy and transportation needs.

About Nexxtlab

Based in Luxembourg, Nexxtlab specializes in energy management and the digital transformation of the energy sector. The company first gained recognition with its digital grid products Smarty+ and Smarty Pro, which laid the foundation for its expertise in connecting and managing energy assets. Today, Nexxtlab is dedicated to scaling Smartmaster, its white-label energy management ecosystem. Smartmaster enables utilities, installers, and service providers to integrate and control distributed assets such as EV chargers, solar PV, and battery storage, creating new value streams and empowering end customers with flexibility and transparency. With its focus on simplicity, scalability, and secure operation, Nexxtlab is helping accelerate the transition to a decarbonized and digital energy future. Learn more at nexxtlab.com

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

