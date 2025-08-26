NextNRG’s Patented RenCast™ Platform Tackles the Solar Energy Challenges Highlighted by President Trump

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced the upcoming launch of RenCast™, a patented advanced hybrid and solar energy forecasting platform designed to maximize energy asset performance while minimizing operational risk. President Trump has often questioned the viability of solar, pointing to its high costs, reliability issues, and dependence on subsidies. These challenges are widely recognized in the energy sector, and they are the very issues NextNRG’s patented RenCast™ platform was designed to solve.

Acknowledging the Challenge, Delivering the Solution

Lead developer of the RenCast™ platform at NextNRG is Dr. Hugo Riggs, an innovative researcher with extensive expertise in AI/ML, and computational modeling. “President Trump has highlighted real issues that have slowed the growth of solar: high costs, inefficiency, and reliability concerns,” said Dr. Riggs, “That’s why we built RenCast. This patented platform uses AI to optimize energy generation and storage, significantly reducing costs while ensuring stable output.”

The platform integrates seamlessly with existing grids, enabling legacy deployments to achieve enhanced operational efficiencies. Simultaneously, new deployments powered by RenCast™ technology are engineered for optimal performance from day one, positioning solar as a practical, scalable, and economically viable energy solution.

About RenCast™

RenCast™ combines advanced machine learning with physical photovoltaic modeling to deliver highly accurate, site-specific solar PV forecasts with 15-minute resolution across time horizons of up to 7 days. Designed for adaptability, the platform can operate in cloud-only mode, leveraging modeled data or in hybrid mode, integrating site-specific sensors and power meters. By analyzing local weather patterns, equipment characteristics, and operational variables, the platform provides operators, traders, and energy managers with intelligence to optimize energy performance, reduce costs, and improve grid reliability.

This versatility makes RenCast™ suitable for commercial, industrial, utility-scale, and residential applications, with scalability from single installations to large, multi-site portfolios. RenCast™ allows organizations of all sizes to avoid costly underperformance, streamline energy planning, and maintain peak efficiency through accurate forecasting, dispatch optimization, and real-time monitoring.

The platform also features intuitive dashboards, Power Performance Index analysis, historical data access, and data exports, as well as programmatic integration through a Forecast-as-a-Service API for EMS software, dispatch algorithms, and load scheduling workflows.

"RenCast represents a significant advancement in renewable energy forecasting technology," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "By combining AI-powered machine learning with physical PV modeling, we're delivering the site-specific accuracy that energy professionals need to optimize operations and maximize returns. This patented platform directly addresses recent concerns voiced by President Trump about the reliability and cost of solar, providing a practical solution that makes renewable energy more efficient, predictable, and cost-effective. RenCast reflects our commitment to providing intelligent solutions that address real-world energy challenges."

The launch of RenCast™ expands NextNRG's technology portfolio beyond its established mobile fueling operations and smart microgrid solutions, reinforcing the company's position as a comprehensive energy technology provider. This diversification supports NextNRG's strategy of creating multiple revenue streams while advancing sustainable energy adoption across various market segments.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG’s smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation’s largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com