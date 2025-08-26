Advent Technologies Pursuing Trailblazing Initiatives in Space

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation-driven leader in fuel cells and hydrogen technologies, is pursuing new initiatives in the space sector with the European Space Agency (ESA) and other major agencies and private companies.

Advent’s proven high temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) technology is the perfect solution for the power requirements in the space sector when batteries alone are insufficient.

Gary Herman, the CEO of Advent stated, “As we set our sights on space, Advent’s technology has a role to play in extending man’s reach. We believe that our new and exclusive license for the Ion Pair HT-PEM technology developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory will be a game-changer for power in space, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence, robotics and the high energy demands that will be required.”

Dr. Emory De Castro, Chief Technology Officer of Advent Technologies, commented, “Advent has completed a project with the European Space Agency (ESA) for powering satellites and other space craft and vehicles. Titled “Development of a Closed Loop Regenerative HT-PEM Fuel Cell System,” the system utilizes Advent HT-PEM fuel cells to create power and thus close the gap in powering satellites and other vehicles when operating on the dark sides of planets.”

While satellites use high power batteries that are recharged with solar panels, the storage capacity fades with use or there is not enough time in sunlight to fully recharge the batteries. The Advent technology solves this problem as well as provides efficient thermal control when in the vacuum of space.

Dr. De Castro, further commented, “Our regenerative system could be the power system for space outposts or rovers on the Moon or Mars.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani, Greece. With approximately 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible fuel option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

