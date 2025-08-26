Reborn Coffee to Pilot In-Store Crypto & Stablecoin ATM at Southern California Retail Location

Third Step in Digital Asset Strategy to Explore Customer Access to Crypto and Select Stablecoins in Retail Setting

BREA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced that it intends to pilot a digital asset ATM at one of its flagship Southern California stores as part of its ongoing digital asset strategy. The ATM is expected to support transactions in Bitcoin and select U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoins such as USD Coin (USDC), subject to applicable laws and regulations.

The digital asset ATM will be installed and operated by a licensed third-party provider and is expected to allow customers to purchase or sell supported digital assets during regular store hours. By introducing this service in a retail environment, Reborn aims to evaluate customer interest, assess operational logistics, and explore the role of digital asset accessibility in enhancing the in-store experience.

“This pilot program reflects our measured, step-by-step approach to integrating digital asset capabilities into our operations,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “By working with an experienced and licensed operator, we can study real-world customer engagement in a compliant manner while maintaining our focus on delivering quality coffee and service.”

The pilot will be limited to one high-traffic location in Southern California and will run for a defined evaluation period. The Company will review usage data, customer feedback, and regulatory considerations before determining whether to expand or modify the initiative.

This announcement follows Reborn’s first two digital asset press releases: the initial introduction of its digital asset strategy and the planned crypto payment capabilities via Square POS in Southern California stores. Additional announcements in the series may address further opportunities to incorporate blockchain-enabled services into Reborn’s operations.

The Company cautions that the pilot is exploratory in nature, and there can be no assurance that the digital asset ATM initiative will be expanded beyond the initial location, support additional digital assets, or result in further deployments.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Company Contact:

Reborn Coffee, Inc.

ir@reborncoffee.com