Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council and community partners unite for Operation Backpack 2025

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, in partnership with a wide network of community sponsors, is proud to host the annual Operation Backpack initiative, providing local students with backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom.

WHAT: Operation Backpack WHEN: Aug. 27, 2025, 9 a.m. WHERE: United Steelworkers Centre, 1031 Barton St. E., Hamilton WHO: Volunteers from United Steelworkers, community groups, local businesses

“Packing Day” will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at 9 a.m. at the United Steelworkers Centre, 1031 Barton St. E., Hamilton. Volunteers from Steelworkers local unions, community groups and local businesses will gather to assemble hundreds of backpacks for distribution to children across Hamilton.

“Operation Backpack is about making sure no child in our community starts the school year at a disadvantage,” said Darren Green, President of the Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council.

“It’s a shining example of what happens when unions, local businesses and community members work together for a common goal – helping our kids. This year we will be delivering over 1,800 backpacks to 48 schools with 500 being handed out by St. Matthews House,” Green said.

Since its launch in Hamilton in 2009, Operation Backpack has grown into a highly anticipated annual event, ensuring that financial barriers don’t prevent children from having the supplies they need to learn, grow and thrive. Each backpack includes items like notebooks, pencils, crayons and other age-appropriate school tools.

The initiative is made possible through the generous support of many local unions, businesses and individuals who contribute funds, supplies and volunteer time. Together, they demonstrate the power of collective action in building a stronger, more-inclusive community.

Members of the media are invited to attend Packing Day to capture the community spirit in action, speak with volunteers and hear stories about the impact of Operation Backpack on local families.

Media contact: Darren Green, President, Hamilton Steelworkers Area Council, 289-260-9157, hamiltonsteel@live.com